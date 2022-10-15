Keene officials are asking motorists to avoid Winchester Street in the area of Wetmore Street Monday through Wednesday, when the city’s water and sewer division will be repairing a water main. They have also announced temporary traffic-lane shifts at Key Road, for stormwater-infrastructure construction.
The water-main work is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, just south of the roundabout where Winchester Street intersects with Route 101, according to a notice on the city’s website Friday. Immediately north of the work site, construction continues on a new roundabout at the intersection of Winchester Street and Key Road.
On Monday, the road will be reduced to one lane of alternating traffic near Wetmore Street, with workers on site to direct vehicles through the work zone. The next two days, traffic will flow one lane in each direction, and vehicles will diverted around the work site.
Delays are likely in the area all three days, according to the city’s notice.
“We apologize in advance for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience during this necessary repair work,” the city’s post reads.
The stormwater-infrastructure work will be done at the northwest corner of the intersection of Key Road and Winchester Street, according to a news release from the city. On Monday and Tuesday, all vehicles entering Key Road must use the traffic light, whereas vehicles leaving Key Road will need to use Old Key Road, the one-way road near AutoZone, as will vehicles leaving Ivy Drive. Motorists on Key Road looking to go north or enter Riverside Plaza will need to use the Route 101 roundabout.
Anyone with questions on the work can call the Keene Public Works Department at 603-352-6550.
