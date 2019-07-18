More than 60 miles of water mains in East Keene are being surveyed as part of a grant-funded leak-detection project, according to a news release from the city’s public works department.
The work, being performed by a contractor, kicked off Tuesday and is slated to continue through Tuesday, July 23. During that time, the release says, people might notice two New England Water Distribution Services employees using listening equipment near hydrants and valves.
The work is being funded through the N.H. Department of Environmental Services’ Water Conservation Program.
Questions can be directed to the public works office at 352-6550.