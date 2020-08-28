Following this week’s Republican National Convention, local Republicans say they are confident in President Donald Trump securing another term.
The convention — which started Monday in Charlotte, N.C. — has a different feel this year, with fewer state delegates and participants present amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Five New Hampshire delegates were at this year’s convention: N.H. Delegation Chair Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s first campaign manager during his 2016 campaign; N.H. Republican Party Chairman Stephen Stepanek; N.H. Republican Party Vice Chairwoman Pamela Tucker; former Republican Party congressional candidate Eddie Edwards; and Republican National Commiteeman Chris Ager.
Spofford resident Kate Day — a volunteer with the N.H. Republican Party who is running for the N.H. House in Cheshire County District 1, which covers Chesterfield, Hinsdale, Walpole and Westmoreland — attended Trump’s acceptance speech Thursday night in Washington, D.C., for his official Republican presidential nomination.
Day, 63, said she’s been watching the convention as well, and is feeling “so much hope, so much pride” for America.
“I am hearing nothing but energy for President Trump,” she said in an email Thursday, before the speech. “How can anyone watch the RNC convention, listen to the speakers and NOT vote for Trump and Pence?”
She added that she’s been talking about the convention with other local residents, and that even those who aren’t involved in politics plan to vote for Trump in the fall.
”I predict a landslide if all those who believe in America step up and stand up to vote for keeping America, America,” Day wrote.
And even while taking in the convention from the comfort of their homes, other area republicans said they still felt the event’s positive energy.
John Therriault, the treasurer of the Cheshire County Republican Committee, said that despite the smaller in-person audience, this year’s convention was still “very upbeat.”
Therriault said he thinks Trump’s chances of securing a second term are high, even though he isn’t leading in the polls right now.
As of Thursday, an average of polls compiled by the analysis site RealClearPolitics showed former vice president and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading the race by about 7 percentage points.
“Just like four years ago, I tend not to believe the polls,” Therriault, 66, said. “They were so wrong four years ago, and I think the polls are wrong now ... I think there are an awful lot of people who are registering to vote or who only voted four years ago that will come out again.”
The results of the 2016 presidential election came as a shock to many, even though the national polls were relatively accurate, with Trump doing only a point or two better in the national popular vote than the polls were predicting, according to elections analyst Nate Silver. There were bigger polling misses in some swing states.
Therriault added that what the Trump administration has planned so far for a second term resonates with him, saying ideas like reviving the economy after the pandemic and reducing the country’s reliance on China are “common sense.”
“I think Congress will throw lots of roadblocks his way, but so far his administration found ways to legally get what they needed to get done,” he said.
Former N.H. Senate President Tom Eaton of Keene said he has been tuning in to the speeches with the radio at his Spofford lake house.
He admitted he hasn’t been completely engulfed in the convention this year, but said the speeches he heard reaffirmed his confidence in Trump and his plan for the next four years.
Among other things, Eaton, 70, touted what he described as Trump’s support of the “little guy” and small businesses.
“I think he’s going to win,” Eaton said.