Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will return to the region Friday afternoon at the Bowling Acres Family Fun Center in Peterborough for a "community conversation," according to a campaign release.
Doors will open at the youth sports facility at 32 Elm St. at 1:15 p.m., with the main event scheduled for 2:15 p.m., according to the Warren campaign.
Later Friday, she'll head to a town hall event in Henniker and hit Rochester and Rye Saturday.
Those interested can RSVP to the Warren campaign at bit.ly/2DIULzc.