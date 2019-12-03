Her two cents

Presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks to an audience of about 900 outside the student center at Keene State College in September.

 Michael Moore / Sentinel Staff

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will return to the region Friday afternoon at the Bowling Acres Family Fun Center in Peterborough for a "community conversation," according to a campaign release. 

Doors will open at the youth sports facility at 32 Elm St. at 1:15 p.m., with the main event scheduled for 2:15 p.m., according to the Warren campaign. 

Later Friday, she'll head to a town hall event in Henniker and hit Rochester and Rye Saturday.

Those interested can RSVP to the Warren campaign at bit.ly/2DIULzc

