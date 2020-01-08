MILFORD — U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is slated to be back in the region Friday in her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.
According to an event listing on her campaign website, the Bay State senator plans to host a climate-focused town hall at the Hampshire Hills Athletic Club at 50 Emerson Road in Milford starting at 5 p.m. (Doors open at 4.) Tickets aren't required, but the campaign encourages people to RSVP at https://bit.ly/2SYdEXz, with admission on a first-come, first-served basis.
The campaign asks people needing ADA accommodations to let a Warren staffer or volunteer know upon arrival or to reach out ahead of time to nh@elizabethwarren.com.