Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s campaign announced Tuesday that it plans to open four field offices in New Hampshire this week, including one on Central Square in Keene.
The other offices will be in Portsmouth, Nashua and Manchester.
Warren, a U.S. senator from Massachusetts, is the first 2020 presidential candidate to open a field office in the Elm City.
“Opening field offices will help us to build upon the organizing we’ve been doing for months in communities all across the state,” Warren’s N.H. State Director Liz Wester said in a news release. “Whether we are hosting policy discussions, coffee hours, or going door-to-door — we’re excited to expand our grassroots organization here in New Hampshire and bring more Granite Staters into this fight with us.”
A group of Warren volunteers was spotted phone banking at Prime Roast Coffee Co. on Main Street last week, and the candidate has already made a substantial investment in staffing up in the Granite State.
Doors will open Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Keene field office at 20 Central Square, where supporters can hear from organizers about how to get involved in the campaign.
Those interested can RSVP online at https://www.mobilize.us/warrenfornewhampshire/event/95790/.