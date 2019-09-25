A crowd of 900 voters greeted Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren upon her return to the Elm City Wednesday night, with the Bay State senator weaving humor and her personal story in amongst her policy priorities.
Warren spoke at dusk behind the Young Student Center at Keene State College, with the campaign setting up an inner ring of 500 seats with some 400 others standing along the perimeter on Appian Way.
For several voters, this was the second or third time they had seen Warren, while others came for the first time to see what all of the fuss was about.
Warren has steadily risen in national polling, and is now the front-runner in New Hampshire, according to Monmouth University's latest poll.
Those who have seen Warren before said the more people see her, the more they like her.
"The only time I've seen [this level of enthusiasm] before is with [former President Barack] Obama, and it wasn't this early on," Jim Murphy, 69 of Keene said after seeing Warren in person for the third time.
During the Q&A portion of the evening, one young man told Warren, “I truly believe I’m speaking to the next president of the United States right now.”
Warren's incremental, yet consistent rise in the polls has come amid a steady stream of policy proposals, several of which she touted on the stump Wednesday while tying them back to her upbringing in Oklahoma and early professional career as a mother.
She mainly focused on health care, anti-corruption legislation and her wealth tax, which would take two cents from every dollar of wealth once someone's fortune exceeds $50 million. Everything under $50 million would remain taxed as usual, and Warren says the revenue from the program would fund most of her key initiatives, from student loan debt forgiveness to universal pre-K for 3- and 4-year-olds.
In an interview with The Sentinel ahead of the rally, Warren walked through her wealth tax, which has earned a wonky "two cents!" chant from supporters.
One element Warren highlighted in differentiating her wealth tax from similar measures deployed in Europe is that hers would not have any exceptions or caveats — save for someone donating their fortune to a charity of their choice to bring it under the $50 million threshold.
"You know what? That's your wealth, that's your wealth," Warren said. "You can move it to Switzerland, you can move it to South America, you can have it right here in New Hampshire — it's going to be taxed anyway. And it's good to know that international laws has changed a lot too ... We know what happens in Switzerland and the Swiss get to know what's happening here in the U.S."
Keeping the tax as simple as possible, Warren argued, would be the best way to avoid the cat-and-mouse game other countries have struggled with when implementing similar measures.
On foreign policy — which she did not discuss in her speech, aside from President Donald Trump's relationship with Russia and Ukraine in the context of impeachment — Warren elaborated on her stance of withdrawing American troops from Afghanistan as soon as possible.
Leaving behind a small peacekeeping or training force would not be a compromise, Warren said, arguing countries like Japan and Germany want American troops to have a presence there and help offset the cost.
"I mean, look at what's happening," Warren said. "We control less land [in Afghanistan since entering]. The Afghan government does not have the support of the people. Corruption runs wild. The poppy crops and heroin trade is getting stronger. The border with Pakistan is porous ... Kind of by every measure, we're not making any of this any better."
Staying, Warren said, actually makes America less safe.
"Our very presence there creates our being a target, and says, basically to the rest of the world, this is our responsibility."
Warren recalled visiting Afghanistan with the late U.S. Sen. John McCain of Arizona over the Fourth of July in 2017 to find out what success would look like in the conflict.
"I asked our military brass, I asked our military on the ground, I asked the Afghan brass, I asked the Afghan politicos, I asked civilians, and nobody could give an answer," she said.
At the back of the "selfie line" Wednesday night — where dozens waited to take a photo with the candidate after the rally — voters said Warren's personable side is often overshadowed by her intellect.
"She has a great sense of humor," Allison Blouin, a junior exercise science major at Keene State, said while waiting for a photo with Warren. "She's really able to — she has a nice balance of talking like a politician and talking like a human."
After getting a selfie with Warren, Michael Bush of Keene said he was elated, so much so that he ended up giving the former law professor a hug.
"I was a little bit afraid because I wanted to give her a hug, because I'm so familiar with the Me Too movement that I was like, 'I don't know if she's going to be okay with this," Bush chuckled. "But she was just like, 'Yeah, come in!'"
Even among those who have yet to endorse or settle on a candidate yet — such as Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, who is considering a run for governor and whose district includes Keene — Warren's momentum was palpable Wednesday night.
"It is a big deal, but I think the thing that's different is she's a big deal in a pack of 20," Volinsky said. "You know, Senator [Bernie] Sanders, I worked on his campaign the last time, he would get this kind of enthusiastic welcome, but he was one of two ... If you look around, [the Warren crowd is] a mix of young people and older people, working people and students.
"It's a lovely sight, I've got to say."