PETERBOROUGH — Bearing the slippery and slushy driving conditions Sunday afternoon, a little more than two-dozen people made their way to the River Center on Vose Farm Road for the opening of Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren’s new field office.
The Warren campaign was the first to open a field office in the Monadnock Region back in June on Central Square in Keene.
Headlining the opening of the Peterborough shop was New York State Assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou (pronounced YOU-lean NEW), who made her first trip to the Granite State over the weekend to canvass for Warren.
Niou, 36, joked that because her district in Southern Manhattan has such little green space, today was the first time in her political career that she was able to put up a lawn sign outside of a supporter’s house.
The New York City lawmaker said part of the reason she’s supporting Warren is because of her anti-corruption platform, one Niou said she knows all too well after filling the seat of former N.Y. Assembly speaker and convicted felon Sheldon Silver, who is serving 12 years in prison for accepting payments through his law practice in a bribery scheme.
The office opening brought staff and volunteers together who previously did most of their work in makeshift work spaces, like cafes or anywhere with enough WiFi for a solid Internet connection.
“I never thought this day would come; I never thought we would be in a visible space in this town,” Casey Accardi, 27, a Peterborough organizer for the Warren campaign, told supporters. “I remember just making calls in the Bagel Mill and running into you at your coffee shop of choice ... and showing up in your living rooms and you being generous enough and let me [work] for a couple hours.”
Regan Riffle, a junior at ConVal Regional High School, said it will be convenient to have a home base for her campaign work across the street from school. Riffle added that she spends three to four hours every week volunteering for the Warren campaign, even though she will not be old enough to vote in the February primary or even the general election on Nov. 3 next year.
Some of the campaign’s extensive ground game in the region has already paid off, with one Antrim supporter in attendance saying she got onboard after a Warren volunteer knocked on her door shortly after attending a rally at the Peterborough Town House in July.
“I practically attacked [the canvasser],” Sally Rothman, 63, joked. “... I said, ‘What can I do? Sign me up.’”
Rothman, who moved to Antrim from Massachusetts a little more than a year ago, was equipped with a clipboard and now has an office to work out of when she volunteers every weekend instead of her living room or a cafe.
After Niou rallied the troops, Accardi called for a final push as the first votes in the primary loom closer.
“All I ask is that you ask how you want to feel 79 days from now,” Accardi said. “How do you want to feel on election night? Like you could have done more, or like you did everything you could? Because those are [your] two choices.”