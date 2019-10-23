Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren would seek to reduce the property tax burden on households in a multi-billion dollar proposal on K-12 education, earning plaudits from a high-profile area supporter.
Warren, 70, argues against the so-called local-control model for education funding, saying in a statement that the heavy reliance on property taxes is “shortchanging students in low-income areas and condemning communities caught in a spiral of decreasing property values and declining schools.”
The Bay State senator’s pitch was welcomed by former N.H. Democratic gubernatorial nominee and state senator Molly Kelly of Harrisville, who endorsed Warren earlier this month.
Warren’s plan, released Monday, includes $100 billion in grants, a quadrupling of Title I funding for low-income school districts and a promise to fully fund the federal government’s obligations in special education.
“I’m thrilled by it, because it’s so important to me,” Kelly said in an interview Tuesday. “It’s necessary. It’s what we need to invest in for our future.”
After dedicating much of her own political career to school funding, Kelly said she is not surprised that Warren has come out with a wide-ranging and investment-heavy plan.
On the campaign trail, Warren often tells voters all she ever wanted to be was a public school teacher, a career she says she abandoned after being fired for being “visibly pregnant.”
“Public education has been a core in her life, something that she has believed in, and I am not surprised at all that she is making this a priority,” Kelly said.
In the aftermath of the ConVal Regional School District’s victory in a lawsuit against the state over a lack of adequate education funding, Kelly said she hopes Warren’s plan would dovetail well with the N.H. Legislature’s task of redrawing the school funding formula.
With federal funds currently accounting for only around 8 to 10 percent of education spending in the U.S., according to budgetary analyses, Warren’s plan would quadruple Title I grants to incentivize states to invest more in education and rely less on property tax revenue.
“She is really encouraging and even pushing partnering both the federal government and state government to dedicate and invest resources in our schools and our students,” Kelly said, adding that states like New Hampshire would benefit the most from the plan because of their particular reliance on property tax revenue instead of statewide funding.
Warren also seeks to reduce student debt among teachers and to increase their pay, again tying in Title I revenue to encourage states to put more skin in the game with higher wages in their funding formulas.
High-stakes testing would also be eliminated under the Warren K-12 plan.
Also included is $50 billion in school infrastructure spending.
Like most of Warren’s policy prescriptions, her K-12 education spending would be paid for by her wealth tax, which would take 2 cents from every dollar of individual assets once they reach $50 million.
After pushing the issue at the state level for decades, Kelly said her priorities in education funding line up with Warren’s more than any other candidate
“Her premise, her principle is so much like mine and many people in America and the state,” Kelly said. “What we are all looking for is every child and every student in America should have that same access to quality public education.”