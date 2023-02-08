20230208-LOC-GSNC Rindge Delib

Rindge resident Roberta Oeser offers an amendment to allow the selectboard to spend from a capital reserve account for improvements to recreation facilities during Rindge’s deliberative session on Saturday morning.

 Ashley Saari / Monadnock Ledger-Transcript

Rindge voters sped through the town’s deliberative session on Saturday, with no changes to the proposed $4.9 million budget.

This article is being shared by a partner in The Granite State News Collaborative. For more information visit collaborativenh.org.






