An adult male died from drowning in Pool Pond in Rindge Saturday, according to a news release from N.H. State Police.
Authorities on Sunday identified the man as 38-year-old Warner resident Benjamin Dabuliewicz.
Police were notified around 3 p.m. of a missing person believed to be in the water. Upon arrival, investigators learned that earlier in the day the victim's dog had been found swimming in the water with no one around and was brought to shore. The news release states that shortly after, a family member attempted to contact the victim and called for help.
State Police found the victim around 5:30 p.m., approximately 300 feet from shore, and pronounced dead after he was recovered from the water, according to the news release.
Rindge Police Chief Rachel Malynowski told said Sunday that around 11 a.m., the department had received a report of a dog in distress swimming. Rindge Police sent animal control and brought the dog to the police kennel, where it was determined who the owner was, and that he was missing. Malynowski said that whether the dog had gone in the water before or after the victim is still under investigation.
N.H. Fish and Game, Rindge Fire and Rescue, Jaffrey Fire and Rescue, Winchendon Dive Team, and the N.H. Water Rescue Task Force also responded to the scene.
Anyone who has witnessed or has further information related to the incident is encouraged to contact N.H. State Police-Marine Patrol Sergeant Seth Alice at 227-2117.