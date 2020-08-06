Executive Council candidate Cinde Warmington has been endorsed by Local 230 of the American Postal Workers Union.
This is the third New Hampshire labor union to put its support behind Warmington, following endorsements by the Teamsters Local 633 and the Professional Fire Fighters of New Hampshire, according to her campaign.
Local 230 represents more than 1,100 New Hampshire postal workers, a news release from the Warmington campaign states; Teamsters Local 633 has more than 4,700 members, and the firefighters union numbers more than 2,000, according to their websites.
"Cinde's lifelong work and experience are the perfect match for her to serve on the Executive Council," Janice Kelble, legislative director of APWU Local 230, said in a prepared statement. "I have been particularly impressed with Cinde's ability to find new ways to approach and solve problems. Cinde will be an important part of the new Executive Council for New Hampshire."
In the release, Warmington described the U.S. Postal Service as one of the country's most democratic institutions. She said the service will be particularly important in the coming months as millions of people prepare to participate in this year's elections by mail.
Warmington is one of six Democrats running for Executive Council District 2, which covers Keene and several other local communities. Also in the race are Leah Plunkett of Concord, John D. Shea of Nelson, Emmett Soldati of Somersworth, Jay Surdukowski of Concord and Craig Thompson of Harrisville.
Running on the Republican side during the Sept. 8 state primaries are Jim Beard of Lempster and Stewart I. Levenson of Hopkinton.
Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord has filed a declaration of intent to appear on the Nov. 3 general election ballot as a third-party candidate.
The Executive Council's second district is currently represented by Andru Volinsky, D-Concord, who is running for governor.