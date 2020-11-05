Cinde Warmington has become the latest Concord Democrat to win a seat on the N.H. Executive Council in District 2, though Republicans appear to have taken the majority on the five-person council.
“I’m excited and honored to have earned the trust of District 2 voters and for the opportunity to serve you on the Executive Council,” Warmington said in a written statement. “This campaign has been an incredible journey, and I can’t express enough gratitude for the countless people who supported us with their votes, their time, their treasure, their outreach to their networks, and so much more.”
The Associated Press declared Warmington the winner Wednesday afternoon. She defeated Lempster Republican Jim Beard 79,399-66,400, according to results released by the N.H. Secretary of State’s Office.
Warmington succeeds fellow Concord attorney Andru Volinsky, who ran unsuccessfully for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination. Tuesday’s matchup with Warmington marked the second consecutive run for the District 2 seat for Beard, who is retired from the aircraft industry.
The local towns covered by Executive Council District 2 are Acworth, Alstead, Charlestown, Chesterfield, Dublin, Gilsum, Hancock, Harrisville, Hinsdale, Keene, Langdon, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard, Sullivan, Surry, Walpole, Westmoreland and Winchester.