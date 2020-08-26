Executive Council candidate Cinde Warmington was in Keene this past weekend, where she met with members of the community to discuss health care, a top concern for voters this year.
Warmington, an attorney and former health-care professional from Concord, paid a visit to downtown Keene Saturday, where she was joined by City Councilor Mitch Greenwald and state Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene, stopping by businesses and the Keene farmers market to learn how COVID-19 has affected the community.
Prior to getting her law degree, Warmington, who heads up the health-care practice group at the Shaheen and Gordon law firm, worked as a phlebotomist and a blood bank supervisor. She said she’s hoping to bring her experience in health care to the Executive Council.
The council’s second district is currently represented by Andru Volinsky, a Concord Democrat who’s running for governor.
The state’s five executive councilors serve two-year terms, with responsibilities that include approving appointments to state positions, signing off on state contracts valued at more than $10,000 and overseeing the state’s 10-year highway plan.
“We have no one on the Executive Council right now with a health care background,” Warmington said in a prepared statement. “That’s while health and human services make up the largest share of the state’s budget, and we’re facing the most serious public health crisis in a generation.”
The state needs access to “better testing with quicker results” to reopen New Hampshire’s economy safely, according to Warmington. She also said there are opportunities both to lower the cost of health care and expand access to it.
Warmington describes herself as a longtime advocate of telehealth, which has been integral to health-care delivery during the pandemic.
“Ensuring that telehealth expansion becomes permanent is still important,” Warmington said. “Sen. Kahn’s bill to expand telehealth passed the Senate this spring, and coordination between the Legislature and Executive Council needs to ensure that resources like telehealth are made available to every Granite Stater who can benefit from them.”
That legislation, House Bill 1623, was signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu on July 22.
Warmington says she has long supported universal health care and that access to health services needs to include reproductive health, mental health, oral health and substance-abuse treatment.
According to a news release issued Monday by the campaign, Warmington has campaigned actively in Cheshire County since announcing her bid for election in November. She has spoken with county Democrats at meetings and forums, volunteered at The Community Kitchen in Keene and on Saturday, was interviewed by Chris Coates, who hosts the local radio show “Sound Off” and serves as Cheshire County administrator.
She has been endorsed by a number of local Democrats in the N.H. House, including House Majority Leader Douglas Ley of Jaffrey, Speaker Pro Tempore Lucy Weber of Walpole, and Reps. Michael Abbott of Hinsdale, Paul Berch of Westmoreland, John Bordenet and Donovan Fenton of Keene and Cathryn Harvey of Spofford.
The Executive Council’s District 2 includes 49 towns and cities spanning from the Maine border to the Vermont border, including the bulk of Cheshire County.
In the Sept. 8 primary election, Warmington will compete against five other Democrats: Leah Plunkett and Jay Surdukowski, both attorneys from Concord; John Shea, a former executive councilor who lives in Nelson; Emmett Soldati, a small business owner from Somersworth; and Craig Thompson, a farmer from Harrisville who also serves as a state representative.
There are two candidates running in the Republican primary: Jim Beard of Lempster and Dr. Stewart Levenson of Hopkinton. Joanne Michelle Martin of Concord has filed a declaration of intent to run as a third-party candidate in the general election Nov. 3.