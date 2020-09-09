Cinde Warmington, a Concord attorney, leads the Democratic primary for the N.H. Executive Council seat being vacated by Andru Volinsky, who ran for the party’s gubernatorial nomination, with more than 90 percent of precincts reporting Wednesday morning.
Warmington, 62, held an 828-vote edge over Leah Plunkett of Concord as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, and had earned 28.1 percent of votes cast at that point in the six-candidate Democratic contest to represent District 2 on the five-person council.
Councilors serve two-year terms and are responsible for confirming the governor’s appointments to state positions, approving state contracts valued at more than $10,000 and overseeing the state’s 10-year highway plan.
Plunkett (25.2 percent) and Emmett Soldati of Somersworth (18.9 percent) were second and third, respectively, as of Wednesday morning.
Harrisville farmer and N.H. Rep. Craig Thompson (12.7 percent), Concord attorney Jay Surdukowski (8.5 percent) and Nelson resident John Shea (6.6 percent), a retired accountant and former executive councilor, rounded out the candidates at that time.
The second Executive Council district stretches across the middle of the state, bordering both Maine and Vermont. It comprises municipalities in five counties, including Concord, Keene and much of the Monadnock Region.
Warmington, Plunkett and Thompson were the top vote-getters throughout much of Cheshire County. In Keene, Warmington won 792 votes, followed by Plunkett (727) and Thompson (706).
Shea, who worked for Peerless Insurance, now part of Liberty Mutual, and served as a Keene city councilor, could not capitalize on his ties to the Elm City, where he finished second to last with 245 votes.
Thompson garnered 224 of the 338 votes cast in Harrisville, where he owns Mayfair Farm. Soldati, an entrepreneur and small business owner, won his native Somersworth with 62.1 percent of the vote and showed well in several other Strafford County communities, including Dover and Rochester.
Warmington has worked for the past 20 years as an attorney for the Shaheen & Gordon law firm and currently chairs its the health law practice. She previously spent two decades in the health care industry, including as a blood bank supervisor at the Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia.
A Massachusetts native, Warmington moved to New Hampshire after earning her degree as a medical technician from the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth. She then spent time in Texas and California before returning to the Granite State in 2009.
Warmington touted her experience in health care during the campaign, advocating for affordable insurance benefits and pledging to protect funding for Planned Parenthood.
She told The Sentinel last month that, as a councilor, she would vet any vendors whom the state considers for contracts, as well as political appointees, for their commitment to paying employees a living wage, fostering diversity in the workplace and providing health care benefits.
“This is where you make a difference [as a councilor],” she said.
Warmington also told The Sentinel that she hopes to improve communication between the Executive Council, the state Senate and the N.H. House of Representatives. In addition, she emphasized the council’s ability to suggest appointments to the governor.
“A proactive councilor can, and in my opinion should, be bringing forward candidates for the governor to consider,” she said. “And pointing out where we do not have diversity currently on commissions or boards, or [in] agencies where we need diversity.”
The winner of the Republican primary in the second Executive Council district had also not yet been declared as of Wednesday morning. Jim Beard, a Lempster resident with a business background, led Stewart Levenson of Hopkinton 53.2 percent to 46.8 percent, with more than 90 percent of precincts reporting at 9 a.m.
If he wins, Beard will reprise his role as the GOP nominee after losing to Volinsky in 2018 for the same seat.
Volinsky announced his candidacy for governor in October 2019, during his second term representing District 2. He is known for his efforts to revise the state’s school funding model, which is based largely on local property taxes.
Volinsky trailed state Sen. Dan Feltes, D-Concord, 51 percent to 49 percent as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, but had not yet conceded the race.