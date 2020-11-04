Incumbent N.H. Sen. Ruth Ward, a Stoddard Republican, has won a third two-year term in District 8, according to results compiled by the Associated Press and The Sentinel.
District 8 covers 24 communities, including the local towns of Acworth, Antrim, Bennington, Langdon, Marlow and Stoddard.
Ward defeated Sutton Democrat Jenn Alford-Teaster in a rematch of the 2018 general election in the district. Ward won 18,903 votes to Alford-Teaster's 15,114, according to the results.
Though the Associated Press had yet to call the race as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, The Sentinel obtained results for 100 percent of precincts by adding results from two outstanding towns to those compiled by the AP.
The turnout, and margin of victory, are significantly greater than the last time the two squared off, when Ward, 83, defeated Alford-Teaster, 43, by 647 votes out of a total 25,000 cast.