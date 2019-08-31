Ward 1 City Councilor Stephen L. Hooper has declared his candidacy in Keene’s upcoming municipal elections, but is seeking a different seat on the council than he holds now.
With his filing Friday, Hooper joins eight other candidates in the race for five at-large seats on the council. Those seats are all for two-year terms, whereas ward-specific seats are for four.
An exception pertains to one of the two Ward 4 seats on this year’s ballot. That post is for two years because Councilor Margaret M. “Maggie” Rice stepped down in June midway through her term.
In addition to the five at-large and six of the ward-specific councilors, Keene voters will choose their next mayor, as well as elections officials in each of the city’s five wards — a moderator, clerk, supervisor of the checklist and three selectmen. The mayor and elections officials are elected to two-year terms.
There are two options for those interested in running for any of these positions: File a declaration of candidacy or submit a petition, both of which go to the clerk’s office at City Hall.
Declaration of candidacy forms are due Tuesday, Sept. 10, by 5 p.m., along with a filing fee of $5 to run for mayor and $2 for any other office.
Those filing by petition have until Friday, Sept. 13, by 5 p.m. There’s no fee, but the petition must include 50 signatures from voters registered in the part of the city the candidate would represent. Paperwork is available at the clerk’s office.
The city’s primary is slated for Oct. 8, and the general election is Nov. 5. For more information, go to ci.keene.nh.us/city-clerk/elections-voting or contact City Clerk Patricia A. Little at plittle@ci.keene.nh.us or by calling 352-0133.