An incumbent city councilor is among the latest to file his candidacy for Keene’s upcoming municipal elections.
Ward 3 Councilor David C. Richards submitted his paperwork for re-election Tuesday.
Other candidates who filed for offices that day are:
Ward 2 selectman: Robert Beard
Ward 4 selectman: Nancy Ancharski
Positions on the ballot are mayor, five at-large and six ward-specific City Council seats, and elections officials in each of Keene’s five wards — a moderator, clerk, supervisor of the checklist and three selectmen.
Aside from the councilors who represent individual wards, who are elected to four-year terms, all of these positions are for two-year terms.
One city councilor seat in Ward 4 is also for two years because Councilor Margaret M. “Maggie” Rice stepped down in June midway through her term.
There are two options for those interested in running for any of these positions: File a declaration of candidacy or submit a petition, both of which go to the clerk’s office at City Hall.
Declaration of candidacy forms are due Tuesday, Sept. 10, by 5 p.m., along with a filing fee of $5 to run for mayor and $2 for any other office.
Those filing by petition have until Friday, Sept. 13, by 5 p.m. There’s no fee, but the petition must include 50 signatures from voters registered in the part of the city the candidate would represent. Paperwork is available at the clerk’s office.
The city’s primary is slated for Oct. 8, and the general election is Nov. 5. For more information, go to ci.keene.nh.us/city-clerk/elections-voting or contact City Clerk Patricia A. Little at plittle@ci.keene.nh.us or by calling 352-0133.