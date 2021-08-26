The first non-incumbent seeking election to the Keene City Council this fall has filed with the city clerk’s office.
Jodi Newell has entered the race as a candidate in Ward 4. She will challenge incumbent Catherine Workman, who has filed for re-election.
In addition, Ward 3 Councilor Andrew Madison, who was appointed to the council in April to fill a vacant seat, will be running to keep it. Ward 3’s other councilor, Michael Giacomo, resigned last month, and as a result, his seat will also be up for grabs during the general election in November. However, the filing period to fill that seat won’t begin until next week.
People interested in running for Giacomo’s seat are being asked to file during the week-long span between Aug. 31 and Sept. 7, when the filing period for his seat and the filing period for all other positions will overlap. The general filing period ends Sept. 7, and the special filing period ends Sept. 13.
The council will elect someone to fill Giacomo’s former seat in September, and that person will serve at four council meetings before having to be elected by voters in November to stay in office.
All other incumbents on the 15-member council whose seats will be on the ballot this year have filed for re-election except Ward 1 Councilor Janis Manwaring and Councilor-at-Large Stephen Hooper. Both said they felt it was time to step aside and welcome some fresh faces to the council.
The city has also received several filings for ward selectmen positions. Ruzzel Zullo is running in Ward 1, Nancy Wilkinson in Ward 2, Cheryl Kahn in Ward 3, and Paul Krautmann in Ward 4.
Keene residents interested in running for municipal office can file at the city clerk’s office at City Hall through Sept. 7 — or Sept. 10 for those filling by petition — for all offices except the recently vacated Ward 3 spot. Candidates can file by declaration, which includes a $5 filing fee for the mayor’s seat or $2 for all other positions, or by petition, which allows them to bypass the fee if they can provide signatures from 50 registered Keene voters.
In addition to the five at-large (two-year terms) and five ward council seats (four-year terms), other positions on the ballot will include a two-year term as mayor, along with several elections officials in each ward: one ward moderator, one ward clerk, one supervisor of the checklist and three selectmen.
Keene’s municipal primary election is scheduled for Oct. 5, and the general election will be Nov. 2.