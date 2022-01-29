If there is one thing that Tara Stuart, 89, of Walpole has learned from traveling the world, it is that human beings have an enormous capacity for peace, joy and goodness.
“I believe, and it has been my experience, that there is goodwill within the heart of most people,” Stuart said. “Some people call it love.”
Stuart has spent time on all seven continents, leading journeys through the Himalayas and along the silk roads of Eurasia. She is a co-founder of the Hill Center for Psychosynthesis in Education in Walpole.
For 36 years, Stuart worked as a professor at Keene State College, where she taught classes on literature, communication and public speaking before retiring in 2005. She helped initiate the international exchange of students and faculty and the college named her professor emeritus of communication and philosophy upon her retirement.
Dorothy Maver, the founding president of the National Peace Academy and a fellow Walpole resident, said she met Stuart about 15 years ago through mutual colleagues and has worked closely with her over the years.
“Tara is a trailblazer of goodwill,” Maver said. “Her spirit of generosity, her understanding of the principle of cooperation and her essential loving goodwill has touched hearts and minds around the world.”
Maver described Stuart as deeply committed to spreading peace and understanding between people of diverse backgrounds. She said Stuart has an ability to help people realize deep spiritual connections that they may otherwise never have experienced.
Born in Washington, Pa., Stuart — the daughter of a dietitian and an oil salesman — grew up in Akron, Ohio, where she became an ambassador for The Experiment in International Living. Formed in 1932 after World War I, The Experiment originally aimed to foster peace between countries by facilitating an exchange program in which people lived with families in another country. Stuart traveled to Yugoslavia, Switzerland, Ireland and various other countries with The Experiment, leading several excursions.
“I realized there truly was a whole world out there and I could be part of that,” Stuart said. “If we actually experience the love and families and people everywhere, it changes one’s self as well as others.”
Those early days abroad inspired a life of exploration that would include adventures swimming with dolphins off the coast of New Zealand, living in a monastery on Mount Everest, working with Mayan Indians in South America and an excursion to Antarctica, Stuart said.
The Experiment, which has offices in Brattleboro, would eventually bring Stuart to the Monadnock Region. But the journey that led her here was long and winding.
Stuart met Audrey Beste — with whom she would later co-found the Hill Center in Walpole in 1970 — on a 15-mile-long, dead-end road in the highlands of Scotland in 1965. Stuart was with her parents, Isadora and George Dean, at the time, leading them on a trip they had always wanted to take.
Beste invited Stuart back to London, where she lived, to have coffee with her and a doctor of psychology. That led to Stuart’s first encounter with Dr. Roberto Assagioli, the founding father of psychosynthesis, under whose direction she would study for years.
Psychosynthesis is a branch of psychology that stresses that human experience includes matters of the soul and spirit, in addition to physical, emotional and mental processes. The field emphasizes interconnection and the importance of the human impulse toward wholeness.
Stuart became fascinated by the psychology taught by Assagioli and “his whole approach to life itself,” she said. Psychosynthesis pressed her to ask deep questions about herself and her connection with the people and the world around her.
An experience she had in China while traveling the silk roads encapsulates what psychosynthesis is about, she said.
On one journey along the ancient trade roads in 2007, the group Stuart was traveling with stopped in a remote village that had never had foreign visitors before, she said.
As in many of the villages she visited, the men stepped outside to smoke and the women stayed behind, Stuart said. In this particular instance, a farmer motioned to her to step away from the main group. She said she asked an Austrian man, Hans Langer, who she was traveling with, to join her, and the two followed the Chinese man to a small vineyard.
Neither Stuart nor Langer spoke Chinese, but it didn’t matter, she said. At his vineyard, the Chinese man pointed to grapes — which were not yet ripe — growing on a vine and picked up a bottle of imaginary wine, Stuart said.
Stuart, Langer and the Chinese man each picked up a wine glass, and the man poured the imaginary wine.
“We clinked our glasses, he set the pantomime bottle down and he pointed at all of us,” Stuart said. “One finger to me. One finger to Hans. One finger to himself. Then he held up one finger. We were one. We were one people.”
This is the kind of connection she aimed to teach at the Hill Center for Psychosynthesis in Education in Walpole. Like Stuart, Beste was drawn to Brattleboro through The Experiment, and they set out to establish what Stuart described as the first center for transpersonal psychology in the country. Transpersonal psychology is a school of psychology, of which psychosynthesis is a part, that combines the spiritual and transcendent aspects of the human experience with the framework of modern psychology.
For a short time, they looked for a house, but most were too expensive or in need of restoration. Eventually, the two women stumbled upon a plot of farmland for sale in Walpole. Stuart said she offered the owner $10,000 — all the money she had.
Upon purchasing the land in 1969, Stuart and Beste planted two hemlock trees to celebrate. About a year later, a log house, which Stuart said she helped construct, was built on the property and the two women moved in and established the Hill Center.
The mission of the Hill Center is “to serve for the greater good for all life,” Stuart said.
Over the years, hundreds of visitors have passed through “to gain and find answers to some of their deep questions or regular questions about living,” she said. “How do I get on with people? How do I work with people?”
Through walks, literature, music, dance and other experiences and exercises, the Hill Center aims to connect people with their inner selves and with each other, Stuart said. One of the most important exercises involves the power of silence, she said.
“What are you truly looking for? If it is an answer, you will find it. But not what you think you’ll find. Let your mind be still,” Stuart said. “Some people find it when they think about mountains, some people sit by the ocean and watch the ebb and flow, some look to the stars and some will go deep, deep within.”
Stuart still lives at the Hill Center today. One of the hemlock trees planted when the property was purchased remains standing and the other was used as a center post holding up the library on the second floor, when the building was expanded three years ago, she said.
Since she moved to Walpole in 1970, the Hill Center has become a sort of home base to which Stuart would always return between her worldly journeys, she said, describing her path like that of a yo-yo, always coming back to the Monadnock Region no matter which direction she goes. Even as she nears 90, Stuart said she has remained active. She traveled regularly up until the pandemic, including excursions most Thursdays to the United Nations headquarters in New York City, where she participated as a member of the UN Spiritual Caucus. The caucus gathers weekly to join in silent reflection on the goals and aims of the UN.
While reflecting on her travels, Stuart stumbled upon a poem she had written while abroad and read it aloud.
“Does the road end? Is the journey over? Is the unknown now known?” she said. “I pause and wonder. An end? No. I see another road calling me.”