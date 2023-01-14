When Gabriel Andrus was growing up in Walpole, he always knew he wanted do the things he loved most with the rest of his life, which includes being outside. And ever since childhood, he’s headed down a path toward outdoor education, photography and videography.
In less than a month, Andrus, now 20, plans to set out on a skiing and hiking trip from the Canadian border all the way down to Walpole, right to his own house. During his trek, he plans to create a documentary based on winter in the North, pulling from locals along the way as his sources.
Andrus grew up cross-country skiing and spending a lot of time outside, and said his grandfather Bryant Andrus fostered his love for the outdoors. Gabriel described him as a stoic man, observant and always aware of the animals and nature around him. On walks when Gabriel was little, Bryant would tell him the names of the birds and the trees.
“I was always really fascinated by that,” Gabriel Andrus said. “I definitely credit him with inspiring and instilling that appreciation for nature.”
The inspiration for Andrus’ upcoming project also came from his grandfather, who is from Hanover. While looking through pictures of him when he was a child, Andrus noticed that winters shown in the photos were different than they are today.
He was stunned by the massive snowdrifts, unlike any he’s seen in his lifetime.
“And so, it just started this conversation about what winter kind of used to be, and the trends that [my grandfather has] seen in his lifetime with winters changing,” Andrus said.
The trend toward warmer winters and his own passion to grow more in touch with where he grew up — in the season he loves most — led him to plan this trip and film.
“I will set out on this documentary project to talk to people about winter in New Hampshire and their experiences and love for it and how it’s changing,” he said, “and document that and then experience winter in New Hampshire, myself, through the natural beauty of the state.”
However, what was supposed to be a ski trip will likely be a hiking trip, due to the lack of snow this winter. He’s setting out Feb. 6 and expects the journey to take about 20 days, covering an average of 15 miles per day.
Andrus has been cross-country skiing since he was in sixth grade, and has since gone backcountry skiing on larger trips in Quebec.
He first picked up a digital camera at the age of 12, was drawn to taking pictures and fell in love with photography. As a teenager, he had the opportunity to shoot an expedition sailing trip.
“I love that style of sort of documentary photography and documenting these trips, people and landscapes,” he said. “That really fueled my passion for the outdoors, as well as also sharing outdoors with other people and opening it up.”
In the past two years, Andrus has started his career by doing photography and videography for the Foundation for Underway Experiential Learning, a nonprofit based out of Vineyard Haven, Mass., that gives kids experience on sailboats. He began in the spring of 2021 as a voyage guide, taking participants on weeklong trips. After a while of guiding, co-founder and Director Ian Ridgeway had Andrus create videos and photos for the website.
Andrus, who said he also manages the organization’s social media, said he loves working for a nonprofit, and sees using his abilities in videography and photography as a way to contribute to his society and inspire positive change.
“He has always been a huge asset to our team, and just a joy to work with and be around,” Ridgeway said. “He’s very dedicated to his own self improvement and learning and growing. He was a really amazing role model for both the youth that set sail with us on board and the rest of the staff, including myself.”
Ridgeway said Andrus is also incredibly dedicated to his work and brings a lot of passion and thoughtfulness to everything he does.
Andrus is currently gearing up for his journey by shooting B-roll, sending emails, planning and writing interview questions for the people he will meet along the way.
He said he plans to enter his documentary into film festivals, as well as to do a film tour of schools and theaters. The project has also drawn interest from New Hampshire PBS.
“NHPBS is following Gabriel Andrus’ adventure. His journey will be featured in an upcoming episode of Windows to the Wild with Willem Lange. We look forward to seeing the documentary,” Dawn DeAngelis, vice president and chief content officer for New Hampshire PBS, told The Sentinel via email. She added that the station will consider the film for broadcast once it’s finished.
As for the relative who helped inspire the project, Andrus said his grandfather was not surprised by his career choice.
“He tells a story of me laying in a snowbank for hours, trying to take pictures of the birds on his birdfeeder when I was a little kid.”
