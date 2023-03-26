WESTMORELAND — A Walpole woman suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after N.H. State Police said she attempted to pass a 17-year-old driver on Route 12 Saturday afternoon.
Katey L. Young, 34, of Walpole was driving a 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis northbound on Route 12 near Aldrich Road when she found herself behind Marshall C. Carrier, 17, of Claremont, who was driving a 2004 Chevrolet 1500 pick-up truck, state police said in a news release Sunday.
State police said Young attempted to pass Carrier, which led to their vehicles colliding and caused Young to lose control of her car and drive off the south side of the highway.
“Young struck an embankment, causing her vehicle to rollover onto its roof,” the news release said. “Carrier also lost control of his vehicle and it sustained disabling damage from the collision with Young’s vehicle.”
N.H. State Police Troopers responded to the scene at about 4:42 p.m. to a report of a two-car crash with injuries. The news release said Young was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene for a serious but non-life-threatening injury, while Carrier was unharmed by the crash.
State troopers kept one lane of Route 12 open for much of their investigation Saturday, but it fully closed for several minutes later that day as Young’s vehicle was removed from the crash site.
The Westmoreland Fire Department, Keene Ambulance service and the N.H. Department of Transportation assisted state troopers with their response, the news release said.
State police said the incident remains under investigation and is being treated as a road rage incident.
Those who witnessed the crash or may have additional information about the incident are asked to contact N.H. State Trooper Troy Couillard of Troop C at 603-223-2162 or troy.j.couillard@dos.nh.gov.
