As Italy weathers an outbreak of coronavirus, a Walpole woman is raising money to help one of her favorite Italian regions battle a longer-running threat to its people and economy.
Karin Mallory, 53, first visited Italy in 1987 while studying in Switzerland. She fell in love with the country and spent the next couple of decades visiting various areas.
In 2007, during her first trip to the Cinque Terre, she became friends with a local winemaker, who opened her eyes to the struggles the region faces.
The Cinque Terre is a string of five centuries-old villages on the Italian Riviera. There are 3,500 miles of dry-stone retaining walls, which hold up the local wineries’ terraces and serve as the region’s backbone, according to Mallory.
“These walls help prevent landslides in a particularly prone area and are fundamental in keeping the region and villages safe,” she said in a news release, “but they are crumbling at an alarming rate.”
The region was originally a hub for farmers, but much of the walls’ terraces have been abandoned over the years due to the physical demands of agriculture, with limited income in return. As the terraces have become overgrown with Mediterranean brush and trees, the walls are falling into disrepair and are at risk of collapsing, Mallory says.
“This just started with a desire to help … to strengthen the stability of the region,” said Mallory, who owns a massage-therapy business in Bellows Falls and serves as a travel guide for small-group visits to Italy.
Her initiative, called Grapes & Heroes, began in September 2018 as a photo project aimed at documenting Cinque Terre winemakers’ challenges and success stories.
But she said a string of rainstorms last fall led to many walls collapsing and caused significant damage to others, making the need for help more urgent than ever.
So the initiative shifted into a crowdfunding effort to help offset the cost of maintaining the walls for four of the region’s winemakers.
The cost to rebuild a stone wall in the area is estimated at about 26 euros per square foot. There are 25,400 square feet of stone walls needing repair within the vineyards of the four winemakers, according to the release, driving the cost of repairs to some 660,000 euros, or about $753,000.
The four winemakers — who Mallory said were the only ones open to accepting the funding — cultivate 15 acres of land collectively and produce more than 27,000 bottles of wine annually, the release notes.
The fundraising group consists of five women, including Mallory, from the U.S., Italy and the United Kingdom. They aim to raise 50,000 euros, or just over $57,000, by March 25 on their Indiegogo page, with nearly $14,000 raised as of Monday.
“The money that we raise goes directly into a bank account that was created by the winemakers, so they can use it at their discretion on offsetting the costs of maintaining these walls,” Mallory said.
People can donate straight to the cause or can purchase a “perk,” such as a bottle of wine from one of the vineyards or T-shirts with the group’s logo, made by Keene screen-printing business Beeze Tees.
People can also support the project by booking volunteer trips to the region to help repair the walls and make wine, with time in between to explore the area.
But the recent coronavirus outbreak in Italy has led to a national quarantine in that country and a travel warning issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials recommend against all non-essential travel to the country, where 9,172 cases had been confirmed as of Monday, along with 463 deaths from the virus, according to Reuters.
“We’ve had some terrible luck with timing,” Mallory wrote on the Indiegogo page. “... once the coronavirus has run its course, the walls in the Cinque Terre will still need rebuilding. Here’s to hoping the virus is fleeting and our walls are lasting.”
To donate or for more information on the cause, visit the Grapes & Heroes Indiegogo page at indiegogo.com/projects/grapes-heroes--2.