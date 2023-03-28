WALPOLE — Voters in Tuesday’s elections denied a zoning amendment that would have restricted the number of chain stores in town.
The zoning ordinance, submitted by petition, would have limited the number of “formula businesses” in Walpole to 12. It failed, 426-272.
The definition of these types of businesses, as spelled out in the warrant article, includes details of standard features common for chain stores, “including but not limited to retail sales, hotels, and restaurants.” The article specifies that certain types of businesses, including banks, gas stations and health care facilities, are not considered formula businesses.
Under the amendment, when Walpole reaches the limit of 12 formula businesses, no new entities meeting the definition will be allowed unless another formula business closes, makes changes to no longer qualify as a formula business, or relocates outside town boundaries.
Walpole voters approved the other zoning amendment on the ballot, 563-102. That amendment brings penalties for violating the town’s zoning ordinance into line with state law.
In the lone contested race for town positions, incumbents Susan Johnson (558), Katherine Nerrie (530) and Erin Bowen (487) each secured a three-year term as a library trustee, ousting John William Winter (200).
Elected without contest: Steve Dalessio, selectboard, three years; Stephen Varone, treasurer, three years; Robert Kimball, trustee of trust funds, three years; David Edkins, zoning board, three years; Jason Perron and Trevor MacLachlan, planning board, three years; and Dale Woodward, cemetery trustee, three years.
Walpole’s annual town meeting, which was postponed due to the March 14 snowstorm, is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. at town hall.
