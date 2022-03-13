WALPOLE — Walpole became the latest Monadnock Region municipality to adopt a community power plan at Saturday's annual town meeting, where voters also approved the entire warrant with no amendments.
With residents' approval at the roughly 90-minute meeting, which drew 75 voters to the Walpole Elementary School gymnasium, the selectboard will submit what's officially known as the Walpole Community Power Electric Aggregation Plan to the N.H. Public Utilities Commission for approval.
Under a community power arrangement — such as the ones approved in Keene and Harrisville last year, and Swanzey and Marlborough earlier in the week — a municipal government rather than a utility sources electricity for local consumers. This gives the municipality more control over the power supply, allowing it to seek lower-cost or greener options, while a utility like Liberty Utilities continues to maintain transmission lines and deliver the electricity.
"It will not start unless the selectboard finds a vendor that will provide cheaper power," Paul Looney, chairman of the Walpole Community Power Committee, said of the town's plan. "And it will provide options for greener power, not only 100-percent green power, but as I said, it has to be passed and approved by the PUC, and then the selectboard would be authorized to find a vendor."
If Walpole secures state approval, the town will identify potential vendors and then hold public hearings for residents to ask further questions about the plan's implementation.
“The purpose of our public meetings once we start looking at vendors is to give everyone in town an opportunity to question those vendors and help us determine who, in fact, will give you the best deal," selectboard member Peggy Pschirrer said.
And once the plan is operational, Looney added, participation in it will be optional.
"Today, we’re automatically opting into Liberty’s [plan], but you can opt out," he said. "And in the future, when Walpole community power is up and running, you would be able to opt out, as well, and either go back to Liberty or to go to another supplier."
Along with the community power plan, Walpole voters on Saturday green-lit the town's $4,357,805 operating budget, which is up $206,628, or 5 percent, from the $4,151,177 approved last year. Selectboard Chair Cheryl Mayberry said several key factors — including $50,000 for engineering work on the town's reservoir dam, which is classified as high-hazard, and a six percent pay increase for town employees to help keep up with inflation — are driving the budget up this year.
Additionally, selectboard member Steve Dalessio said, the town added $100,000 to its emergency management budget for engineering work related to damage caused by last summer's severe storms, though the town could recoup some of that money through Federal Emergency Management Agency grants.
"We are going to look for a lot of different grant opportunities for the damage that was in the town, but we’re also looking forward and trying to solve the problems on a more permanent basis than just patching them," he said. "... So that $100,000 is to allow us to go ahead now and start to do the preliminary engineering work so that when we do apply for the grants, we’ll be shovel ready, and we’ll be able to retrieve some of that money back again.”
Walpole voters also approved a variety of other spending articles totaling $500,000 coming from the town's unassigned fund balance, including:
* $215,000 to replace the town hall roof and repair the chimneys, where a series of leaks have become problematic, Dalessio said.
* $170,000 for a combination snowplow/snowblower/salter specifically designed for sidewalks, with half to come from the unassigned fund balance and the other $85,000 to come from the Highway Capital Reserve Fund.
* $25,000 for a commercial shredder for the town's recycling center.
* $75,000 for repairs to the town pool house and swimming pool, which Recreation Manager Kraig Harlow said developed a leak last year that will require a specialist to repair.
* $40,000 to repair the chimney and replace the front door of the Bridge Library, which is aging and not currently compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Library Director Jane Malmberg said.
* $45,000 for a vehicle for the Walpole Police Department and a separate article to raise $15,000 for equipment in the new vehicle.
Heading into Saturday's meeting, Walpole's unassigned fund balance stood at $2,747,805, which has accumulated whenever the town spends less than its budgeted expenses in any given year.
"Call it a rainy-day fund, if you will, in some regards," Dalessio said. "So, this year, because over the years we’ve saved so much money at $2.7 million ... to help offset expenses and taxpayer, tax increases, we elected to use $500,000 roughly of that unassigned fund balance to make these projects."
Some residents, though, expressed concern that the unassigned fund balance was the result of over-taxation, a notion Dalessio dismissed.
"I would say that the surplus money, the unassigned fund balance, comes from our department heads being smart about their spending, not that you were being over-taxed," he said.
Residents on Saturday also OK'd contributions to various reserve funds using money from general taxation, starting with voting to create a new Municipal Building Capital Reserve Fund and adding $15,000 to that fund. Additionally, Walpole voters approved a $25,000 appropriation to the Highway Capital Reserve Fund, and $15,000 to the Police Department Capital Reserve Fund.
Before voters dove into the warrant articles Saturday, Pschirrer swore in all of the town officials elected earlier in the week.
In one of two contested races in Walpole, incumbent Jan Galloway-LeClerc and Tom Winmill earned three-year terms on the zoning board, with 308 and 246 votes, respectively, while incumbent Myra Mansouri came up short with 242. In the other contested race, incumbents Dennis Marcom (316 votes) and Jeff Harrington (242 votes) won two three-year planning board terms, besting Shane O’Keefe, who earned 195 votes. For full results from Walpole's town elections, visit www.sentinelsource.com.