WALPOLE — Voters passed a budget of $4.5 million, the rebuilding of Middle Street and purchasing a new truck for the highway department at Saturday's annual town meeting.
The passed budget of $4,537,202 is an increase of about 4.1 percent, or $179,397, from the $4,357,805 budget voters approved last year. Along with the article containing the budget, the town was also approved for $198,964 for the water fund operating budget and $535,139 for the sewer operating budget, to be paid through user fees.
The main driver of this year’s increase was inflation of health insurance for employees, according to Selectboard Chair Steven Dalessio.
Voters also greenlit a request for $250,000 for the highway department to buy a six-wheel truck. The funds will come from the unassigned fund balance. The department’s oldest truck is 16 years old, which has been costing a lot of money to keep up repairs on, according to Road Agent Michael Rau.
Capital reserve funds were also all granted the requested money: $15,000 for the municipal building capital reserve fund; $25,000 for the highway capital reserve fund; and $15,000 for the police department capital reserve fund. All of these amounts will be raised through general taxation.
The recycling center received its requested $75,000 to construct additional storage space to hold created materials until they have been sold.
With an amended increase to $65,000, the police department was given the go ahead to hold the money for a new vehicle. The amount was previously $47,000, but was increased due to a rising cost in the desired vehicle. The next article, which asked for $16,500 for equipment to be placed in the new vehicle, was also approved. Both articles will pull money from the unassigned fund balance.
An article regarding the reconstruction of Middle Street, with a price tag of $115,000, was OK’d. The street will be dug up and rebuilt after water and sewer work is completed. This will come from an unassigned fund balance. This will be done with the intention of creating better drainage along that street.
A request to approve the elderly property tax exemption was also approved. This is a need-based program that helps keep older people in their homes. This works as follows: for a person between 65-75 years of age, $35,000; for a person between 75-80 years, $50,000; for a person 80 years of age or older, $60,000.
Finally, a request to readopt the $500 property tax credit for veterans was approved. The readopted credit also includes eligible active duty veterans as well.
