WALPOLE — A warrant article before voters at town meeting next week calls for raising and appropriating $4.36 million for the municipal operating budget.
Here’s a look at what’s on the warrant:
Budget proposal: The $4,357,805 proposed operating budget is up $206,628, or 5 percent, from the $4,151,177 budget voters approved last year.
Other warrant articles: Voters will also decide on a warrant article calling for $215,000 to replace the town hall roof and repair its chimneys, with the money coming from the town’s unassigned fund balance.
Another warrant article calls for $170,000 for a sidewalk snowblower, with half the money coming from the unassigned fund balance and the other half coming from the highway capital reserve fund.
Another warrant article calls for $75,000 to repair the town swimming pool and pool house with the funds coming from the unassigned fund balance.
Contested races: Running for two three-year seats on the zoning board are Jan Galloway-Leclerc, Myra Mansouri, both incumbents, and Tom Winmill. Running for two three-year seats on the planning board are Jeff Harrington, Dennis Marcom, both incumbents, and Shane O’Keefe.
Elections: Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Walpole Town Hall and St. Peter’s Church in North Walpole.
Town meeting: Saturday, March 12, at 1 p.m. in the Walpole Elementary School Gymnasium.