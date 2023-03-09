WALPOLE — Next week's town meeting and elections will see residents vote on proposals including a $4.5 million operating budget, rebuilding Middle Street and purchasing a new truck for the highway department.
Budget proposal: $4,537,202 to be raised from general taxation, up about 4.1 percent, or $179,397, from the $4,357,805 budget voters approved last year. Residents will additionally vote on $198,964 for the water fund operating budget and $535,139 for the sewer operating budget, to be paid through user fees.
Selectboard Chair Steve Dalessio said increased labor and benefits costs are drivers of this year's higher budget proposal.
Other warrant articles:
* To see if the town will vote to raise $250,000 for the purchase of a six-wheel truck for the highway department. Another article proposes raising an additional $47,000 to add a new vehicle to the police department, with money for both articles coming from the unassigned fund balance.
* To see if the town will vote to raise $115,000 to rebuild Middle Street to upgrade drainage and make roadway improvements, with funds coming from the unassigned fund balance.
* To see if the town will vote to raise $75,000 to construct storage at the town recycling center, with funds coming from the unassigned fund balance.
* Residents will also be asked whether they will allocate money to three capital reserve funds: $15,000 to the municipal building capital reserve fund, $25,000 to the highway capital reserve fund and $15,000 to the police department capital reserve fund. Money would come from general taxation.
Contested races: Erin Bowen (incumbent), Susan Johnson (incumbent), Katherine Nerrie (incumbent) and John William Winter are competing for three seats with three-year terms as library trustees.
Elections: Tuesday, March 14, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Walpole residents will vote at town hall, and North Walpole residents will vote at St. Peter's Church.
Town meeting: Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m., at town hall.
