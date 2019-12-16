WALPOLE — Right after sorting out her schedule around A-block lunch Friday, Fall Mountain Regional High School sophomore Ruby Frithsen of Walpole politely asked the woman at the front office if there was somewhere she could recycle her crinkled piece of paper.
Once that was settled, she and her friend Sidney Curven — also a sophomore from Walpole — snagged a conference room in the school library, jumping right into an interview to explain their efforts to rid their hometown of plastic bags. They say the plan could make a positive environmental impact without overly inconveniencing anyone.
Although Ruby and Sidney aren’t yet old enough to vote, they’ve ventured into a crash course in local politics as they’ve collected more than 160 signatures for a petition warrant article to be taken up at town meeting on March 14.
They say they’ve researched how various other bag bans have been implemented, and have put considerable thought into addressing problems that might arise if the ban moves forward — particularly in the event someone shows up to a store after forgetting their reusable bag, and, of course, what to use for pet droppings.
The Fall Mountain students also know key climate-change facts and figures off the cuff. But while they’re fully invested in taking action to help the planet, they acknowledge that not everyone will be fully on-board with saying goodbye to their trusty single-use bags.
“It is one of the easier areas to target,” Sidney said. “So it’s not like we have to shut down every single production plant in all of America. You’ve gotta start small.
“So [banning] plastic bags is kind of an easier way to go into stores and make an impact still,” she said. “Because the average family uses a lot of bags.”
Ruby noted that, in an average year, Americans use 100 billion plastic bags, but only 1 percent are recyclable.
Sidney jumped in to point out that even if every bag were recycled, plastics degrade over time and, eventually, become unusable after a certain number of times being reassembled.
The goal in Walpole would be for stores to offer paper bags for a fee, in the event a shopper forgets a reusable bag.
In May, the state Senate rejected a bill that would have implemented a statewide fee for plastic bag use, with some lawmakers citing local sustainability efforts already underway. It remains unclear whether municipalities have the authority to enact their own bans without enabling legislation from the state.
Walpole Selectman Peggy Pschirrer said the board sent the teens’ petition to the town’s attorney for guidance last week. Even if the article is nonbinding, she said, the board will encourage Ruby and Sidney to move forward with the petition and present it at town meeting.
The pair also said it’s important to remember that for the average of 12 minutes plastic bags are used — not factoring in their brief encore while walking the dog — they take more than 500 years to break down inside a landfill, only to degrade into micro-plastics that can get through the soil into drinking water and cause further harm.
“Part of the plastic problem is that we’re trying to make all of these solutions at the end of their life, where I think it would simply be easier to say, ‘Let’s just not use the plastic to begin with,’ “ Ruby added.
Another dynamic she and Sidney said they’re keenly aware of is how the climate debate splinters along generational lines, and how they view their role as part of a growing contingent of Gen-Z activists.
“I think maybe for some other kids, high school is a rough time, so I think maybe that stuff is lower on their list,” Ruby said. “But unfortunately, the adults who maybe would be able to do something about it aren’t, so I think that’s why us kids have said, ‘Yeah, well, we’ve had enough of that.’ ”
Sidney — who said she wants to pursue a career in politics one day — leaned in to deliver a more blunt assessment.
“This is kind of harsh, so I’m just gonna say it — to me, if you love your family, if you love your kids, if you love anyone, if you love the planet, you would do something about it,” she said. “And if you don’t, it’s not me saying you hate your children, or you want your grandchildren to suffer, but like, you know, you have to think about the consequences of your actions, and that affects your kids.”
In addition to their door-to-door retail politics for the petition, the duo launched an Instagram page to spread the word about their efforts and other climate-oriented initiatives (@fmrhs.greengroup).
While they both said they primarily get their news from traditional sources like The New York Times — Sidney said she even tunes in to Lester Holt every weeknight on “NBC Nightly News” — the Walpole teens said most of their peers get their news primarily from Instagram.
Facebook “is just to see parents’ pictures,” according to Sidney.
Becky Sethi, a family friend, also draws their attention to climate stories, they said.
The teens said they’re prepared for some pushback, but nonetheless want to underscore the importance of passing the ban.
“To the people that are naysayers, to me it’s really frustrating, because obviously they’re not gonna be around for when this all blows up in our face, right?” Ruby said. “But we are.”
“I mean, it’s kind of blowing up right now,” Sidney chimed in.
“Whether you believe in climate change or not,” she continued, “... What is the harm in someone trying to fix it?”