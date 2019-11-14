ATHENS, Vt. — Police say a Walpole resident died in a crash here Wednesday afternoon.
The 35-year-old, whose name had not been released as of press time Thursday morning, was driving a fuel delivery truck south on Route 35,Vermont State Police said in a news release Wednesday. The truck left the edge of the roadway, crossed back over both lanes and struck a tree, according to police.
Police were called to the scene a little before 1:30 p.m. The person was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Police said they were still notifying family Thursday morning and will release more details later in the day.
Wednesday’s news release said the crash was still under investigation