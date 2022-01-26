Rep. Lucy Weber points to her own experience to explain why she is backing legislation to let governmental bodies meet virtually.
“I’ve been back at the Statehouse for three weeks and I’ve already had two COVID exposures,” the Walpole Democrat said. “I’d rather not become a disease vector and bring COVID-19 back to Cheshire County.”
Weber is a co-sponsor of House Bill 1014, scheduled to be introduced in the Judiciary Committee Thursday, to allow remote participation in public meetings.
She said the bill would apply broadly, including to town meetings, but, if passed, likely wouldn’t take effect in time for this year’s annual gatherings. Virtual town meetings were held in some communities last year, including in Peterborough, under a governor’s emergency order that has since expired.
Weber got the first notification of her potential exposure to the virus when the House Communications Office told her and other lawmakers that two representatives had tested positive for the disease after a Jan. 5-6 general session in Manchester.
Their names were not released, but a third legislator, Rep. Chuck Grassie, D-Rochester, came forward to say he tested positive and feels he was infected at the two-day session.
After yearly committee meetings began on Jan. 11, Weber learned of her second possible exposure to the virus. A fellow member of the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, on which she serves, tested positive, she was told by the panel’s chairman.
Weber said she remains healthy, but worries about lawmakers who have underlying conditions that make it dangerous for them to attend legislative meetings during the pandemic.
“We have any number of members who are physically frail and it would be a great service to allow them to participate remotely,” she said. “They shouldn’t have to choose between doing their duty and being exposed to COVID and other contagious conditions.”
Rep. Paul Berch, D-Westmoreland, said Wednesday that he recently received a kidney transplant.
“I’ve always been proud of my service and I’ve always had attendance in the upper 90th percentiles, but the situation, where there are 400 representatives and maybe 150 haven't been vaccinated and don't wear masks, has kept me from being able to do my job in the way I was elected to do it," he said.
“This hits me personally.”
The N.H. Senate allows members to participate remotely as long as there is a physical quorum, but the House rejected on a partisan basis a rule change Weber proposed to allow remote participation.
Berch noted that the Vermont Legislature is holding remote sessions.
Proposed changes
Several bills are percolating through the N.H. Legislature to allow more virtual participation.
On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee heard arguments concerning Senate Bill 339, which would exempt certain entities at the N.H. Department of Safety from the present requirement for a physical quorum. Co-sponsors include Sen. Jay Kahn, D-Keene.
Speaking against the bill during the committee hearing was Laurie Ortolano, vice president of Right to Know NH, a citizen coalition that works to improve access to state, county and local government.
“There’s been quite a bit of legislation this year regarding remote meetings and quorums and the position of our organization has been to oppose all of those,” she said. “We believe a quorum of the board should be present to conduct public business.”
Ortolano said face-to-face communication between the public and government officials is necessary, allows understanding of non-verbal cues and provides better interpersonal connections.
Sometimes an issue will hit a nerve with the public and lead to a big turnout at a meeting. Without in-person public participation, members of a governmental entity might not be able to fully relate to citizen concerns, she said.
"I know this whole health situation has made us rethink and look at this, but I'm an optimist that we’re going to get out of this soon and will be back to our good old selves,” Ortolano said.
Impact on absenteeism
It is difficult to document how much COVID-19's prevalence may be affecting absenteeism among state representatives, either from those who have the virus or may be staying home because they are afraid of catching it.
When a representative is going to be absent, they can designate another representative to participate in a committee hearing, and there seems to be more such substitutions this year, Weber said.
A one-day snapshot of attendance sheets provided by the N.H. General Court Administrative Office for Jan. 13 showed 41 absences on seven committees with a total of 143 members, or an absentee rate of about 29 percent.
The office couldn’t provide a similar tally for attendance during a comparable day before the pandemic began.
Jennifer Becker, director of the administrative office, said committee records are retained according to a House rule, which doesn't require attendance records be retained after the end of a legislative session.