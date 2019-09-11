WALPOLE — Police have lifted an advisory for people in the town's business district and downtown to stay inside and lock their doors.
The Walpole Primary School and Walpole Elementary School and the nursery school and day care on Westminster Street are no longer on lockdown, according to Walpole police.
Police are still searching for a suspect involved in a two-car crash on Route 12 near the South Street intersection in Walpole, but believe he has fled to Vermont, said Walpole Police Chief Michael Paquette.
Paquette said they believe the man may be armed and dangerous.
A be-on-the-lookout alert for the suspect was first issued in Vermont, and the man's vehicle was traveling to New Hampshire from Brattleboro, Paquette said.
He said people in the second car involved in the crash were injured, but did not have any further information.
The two Walpole schools were placed on lockdown at about 11:20 a.m. as a precaution, and the order was lifted at about 1:15 p.m., according to a statement from the Fall Mountain Regional School District.
"The Superintendent worked closely with the local law enforcement agencies, administration and local media to keep everyone informed of the situation as things progressed," the statement said.
----------------------
An earlier version of the story follows:
