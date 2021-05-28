WALPOLE — Police responded to a pair of crashes in town Wednesday, one of which sent two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and another that resulted in a DWI arrest, according to a news release from the department.
The first crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of Bookseller Road and Route 12. Patricia Brennan, 75, of Shelburne Falls, Mass., was driving north on Route 12, and stopped to turn left onto Bookseller Road, Walpole Police Officer Dean Wright wrote in the release.
Amy Wheeler, 45, of North Walpole, was driving behind Brennan, and her vehicle struck the back of Brennan’s. Both women were taken to Cheshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release. Both of their vehicles sustained heavy damage.
The second crash, a head-on collision, took place at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Route 123 near Upper Walpole Road. Jeffrey Plankey, 41, of Springfield, Vt., was traveling south, and his vehicle struck a northbound 2014 GMC truck driven by Wendy Putman, 54, of Westmoreland, according to police.
Plankey’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit Putman’s, Wright wrote in the release. No one was injured in the crash, but police arrested Plankey and charged him with DWI after an initial investigation determined he showed signs of impairment, according to the release.
Both crashes remain under investigation.