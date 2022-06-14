We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
WALPOLE — Four people were hurt in a serious vehicle crash on Route 12 on Sunday that left a Keene man with life-threatening injuries, Walpole police said Tuesday evening.
The three-vehicle crash occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Walpole police Sgt. Roger Landry said in a news release. According to Landry, Kyle Wilkins, 18, of Keene, was driving a 2017 Subaru north on Route 12, when he veered into the oncoming lane near the intersection of Blackjack Crossing Road and collided with two southbound vehicles.
Jourdan Metcalf, 22, of Bellows Falls was driving one vehicle, a 2013 Nissan Altima, while Jesse Glynn of Belmont, Mass., drove the second vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, Landry said in the release.
Wilkins was the only person in his vehicle and was taken by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, where hospital personnel said Tuesday night he was in the intensive care unit.
Landry said in the release that Glynn and three passengers in the Jeep, including two children, suffered minor injuries and were also taken to Cheshire Medical. Metcalf and passengers in the Nissan Altima were treated and released at the scene.
The crash closed Route 12 for about three hours while police reconstructed the incident, assisted by the Walpole Fire Department and EMS, Golden Cross Ambulance and the Keene Fire Department.
Walpole police said the crash remains under investigation and witnesses or anyone with information should contact the 24-hour dispatch line at 603-355-2000.
