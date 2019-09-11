WALPOLE — Police are asking all residents and people at businesses in the town's business and downtown areas to stay inside and lock their doors as they search for a man involved in a crash.
The Walpole Primary School and Walpole Elementary School and the nursery school and day care on Westminster Street are on lockdown, police said in a Facebook post.
The Fall Mountain Regional School District said the students are safe and officials are in contact with law enforcement.
Police said the man was involved in a crash at the intersection of Route 12 and South Street.
The entrance and exits to Walpole Village have been shut down.