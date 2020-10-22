William Patrick Duncan sat at a Los Angeles bar on Nov. 8, 2016, watching coverage of the election that made Donald Trump president. The Walpole native said a phrase popped into his mind that night to describe the despair he and other liberal patrons in the bar were feeling: “The Tears of Patriots.”
Duncan, 30, used the phrase to title an electronic collection of 34 poems he published this month — each of them an attempt to capture the pain that many Americans have felt while observing the bitter political discourse and what Duncan described as the decay of political institutions during Trump’s presidency. He is donating all of the proceeds from its sales to Fair Fight 2020, the voting rights organization founded last year by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacy Abrams.
“I view the collection … as a refuge of solace and validation for anyone who has been following the events in the news throughout the past four years and just feels totally exhausted,” he said.
Duncan began writing poetry at a young age and studied English literature at Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania. Now splitting his time between Walpole and Los Angeles, he is a singer-songwriter for the folk duo, Duncan & Piper, and also works as a research assistant to his father, Dayton Duncan, a screenwriter and documentary filmmaker who has worked closely with good friend and renowned Walpole filmmaker Ken Burns on many projects.
His political consciousness is a product of his parents, he noted. Dayton Duncan served as chief of staff to N.H. Gov. Hugh Gallen and as a press secretary for multiple presidential campaigns, and Dianne Duncan is a former politics reporter for the Concord Monitor.
Still, the younger Duncan was quick to say he is not a political expert.
In fact, he did not initially intend to publish the poems in “The Tears of Patriots.” Duncan composed the collection’s eponymous poem in the days following Trump’s election and said he only continued to write them as a “coping mechanism.”
But in 2019, after reading Carolyn Forché’s memoir about civil unrest and violence leading up to the Salvadoran Civil War, Duncan was inspired to make his voice heard.
“That was when I decided that maybe there could be a use for these poems that could serve as something as a chronicle for … what this very strange time in our history felt like,” he said.
After selecting 34 poems for the chapbook — the technical term for a relatively short anthology of poems — Duncan added brief descriptions of the political and social inspirations for each one. He said some of the poems were dated and easy to ascribe to certain events. Others developed from a “general nausea,” he said.
A poem titled “America, My Land of Aspiration,” and dated June 15, 2018, is preceded by a description of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that separated nearly 2,000 children crossing the U.S.-Mexican border from their families. It begins: “America, my land of aspiration,/do those who strive for freedom suffer still,/like drowning swimmers struggling toward the light,/holding their breath in brutal desperation?”
“The Tears of Patriots” has been available online since Oct. 1 through Kindle Direct Publishing, an Amazon-owned service that eliminates up-front printing costs. Amazon takes royalties of about 30 percent from each purchase, and Duncan is donating the remainder to Fair Fight 2020.
Abrams’ organization works with Democratic state parties and other community partners to educate and mobilize voters, advocate for progressive policies, and combat voter suppression in Georgia and nationally through election reform, according to its website.
“The right to vote obviously is the cornerstone of our democracy,” Duncan said. “Sadly, it is a partisan [and] politicized issue.”
He gave $170 to Fair Fight 2020 on Oct. 15 after selling more than 20 copies and plans to contribute additional proceeds on a rolling basis until Election Day, on Nov. 3. And with some pundits predicting an increase in the number of disputed election outcomes this year, Duncan said he will consider giving the money from post-Election Day sales to recount efforts and legal defenses of voting rights.
“This political poetry is not the type of poetry that I’m naturally most drawn to,” he said. “But I felt that these are extraordinary times we’re living through. This was kind of my small way of trying to serve my civic obligation.”