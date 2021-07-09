WALPOLE — The town’s planning board is considering a proposal to build a Dunkin’ franchise and 6-acre solar array, though some residents have voiced concerns about vehicular safety and traffic.
At a February planning board meeting, Jim Clifford, director of real estate for NGP Management, based in North Reading, Mass., said his company was in the process of purchasing 9 acres south of Shaw’s, at the corner of Route 12 and Upper Walpole Road. The company operates 118 Dunkin’ locations across New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Maine, according to its website.
One of those sites is already in Walpole — in the Jiffy Mart on Route 12 — and Clifford said the coffee shop is doing well enough to move into a standalone location, according to meeting minutes.
The project has two parts, and the land purchase would not be finalized until after the planning board approves the applications, Vice Chairman Dennis Marcom said.
There are no buildings currently on the property, but there is a baseball diamond, Marcom said, adding that the field is used only occasionally and there are three newer baseball fields nearby.
The first part of the plan is a 2,280-square-foot Dunkin’ with an attached 3,800-square-foot retail space, according to meeting minutes. The additional retail space would be for two businesses, Marcom said, though those businesses have not yet been determined.
The second part of the proposal is a solar array that would be built within the remaining 6 acres of land.
Steve Dzubak and Ned Raynolds of New England-based ReVision Energy presented a plan for the solar array at the June 8 planning board meeting, according to draft meeting minutes. The array would be surrounded by a 7-foot-high chain-link fence with forsythia and green shrubs to hide the 400 panels. Ten to 12 percent of the power generated would be used by the proposed Dunkin’ and retail spaces, and the rest would go into the electric grid, according to the minutes.
Eric Merklein expressed concern about the forsythia, saying that it doesn’t hold its foliage through the winter, and would not shield the solar array year-round, the minutes state.
The solar array and commercial space are two separate applications, so the board could approve one but not the other, Marcom said.
Some residents voiced concern about how the Dunkin’ might affect traffic.
At the June 8 planning board meeting, Catherine Davignon, who lives near the intersection of Route 12 and Route 123, described several crashes she has seen in that area over the past 48 years.
“I definitely am concerned that any business that would [be] there would impact traffic,” she told The Sentinel Friday. The intersection outside Shaw’s is especially prone to accidents because it sits on a hill, she said, making it difficult to see far in all directions.
TFMoran, a Bedford-based land-planning firm, conducted a traffic study of the area, according to Robert Duval, the president and chief engineer of the firm. The study involved observing four intersections in the area to determine approximately how the proposed project might affect traffic.
The results were “favorable,” and the wait times at the intersections are estimated to increase by only a few seconds, according to meeting minutes.
Because Route 12 is a state highway, the traffic analysis was sent to the N.H. Department of Transportation for approval, Duval said.
The planning board will wait until it has received a response from the DOT before deciding to approve or reject NGP Management’s proposal, Marcom said.
The initial plan was to have only one entrance to the site, on Route 12 right across from Diamond Pizza, Marcom said. A second entrance, from Upper Walpole Road, was added to the proposal after residents offered feedback and said they wanted to limit the amount of activity on Route 12.
The planning board’s next meeting is Tuesday, July 13, at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, and will include a public hearing about the solar array.