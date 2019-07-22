WALPOLE — In the middle of the woods, an elaborate pulley system is rigged to a 12-foot-tall wooden frame, weighing about 2,500 pounds. More than 15 people pick up the top as two teams slowly pull the attached ropes to lift it. The monstrous frame creaks as it rises and stands upright.
On most modern construction sites, this process would be done with a crane. But this project wasn’t about speed or economy; rather, it was about involving as many people as possible.
Members of the Timber Framers Guild gathered during the weekend to help local volunteers and Boy Scout troops build a pavilion on Hoge Base in Walpole.
Timber framers aren’t strangers to these types of projects. Guild members help to build bridges, barns, gazebos, theaters, windmills and shelters in cities and towns across America and beyond.
Since 1985, the guild has raised more than 75 timber frames, most for public or nonprofit use. Its projects abroad include the rehabilitation of a synagogue in Poland and a visitor center in Suriname.
Local projects include a pavilion at Franklin Pierce University (a college then) in Rindge in 1994 and a bus shelter in Brattleboro in 2006.
To the Hoge Base Property Committee, calling on the Timber Framers Guild made good sense.
Committee Chairman and Nelson resident Paul Giacomo explained that, after some logging on the property a couple of years ago, the committee had funding to invest in improvements. Last fall, committee members brainstormed options, such as fixing the road, paving the parking area or adding a pavilion.
Scott Northcott of Walpole, also on the committee, said that last idea stuck, and plans were in motion by November, with guild member Joel McCarty on board, too.
McCarty, a former executive director of the guild, argued that its members knowingly owe a debt to Northcott and his wife, Judy. Through their business, Northcott Wood Turning, the Northcotts have supplied timber framers in the U.S. and abroad for 42 years with pegs — cylindrical wooden pieces about a foot long and an inch or so thick that secure the joints. The couple has also supported the guild’s community service projects with donated pegs.
“And occasionally with food and sometimes with shelter and swimming and fishing,” McCarty, of Alstead, added. “... And so, they’re held in high esteem and great fondness by thousands of professional timber framers around the world.”
The metaphor used by guild members, he said, is that the pegs hold the frames together, and the timber framer community is bonded by gratitude and affection for the Northcotts.
Grigg Mullen Jr. and his adult son Grigg Mullen III traveled from Lexington, Va., and they agreed that the Northcotts’ generosity over the years was added incentive.
“Scott’s been very kind to us on all of our projects ... so if he’s doing a project, we couldn’t not come help,” Mullen III said.
“That, and we’re ex-Boy Scouts and scout leaders, and so this project is particularly special,” his father added.
The Hoge Base belongs to the Daniel Webster Council, New Hampshire’s division of the Boy Scouts of America. As such, the 200-plus acres are intended for “rustic camping” and other use by scouts across the state, though some Massachusetts troops also use the property.
While older Scouts can cut through the underbrush and camp overnight in the woods, Giacomo said the Cub Scouts haven’t had as many opportunities to use the base.
“But with a pavilion like that, they can have their picnics, they can have all their gatherings and stuff,” he said.
Local residents use the property’s mountain-bike trails and have shown interest in a pavilion, too, he said, and more visitors helps everyone by discouraging animals from lingering.
“Scouting’s a great thing,” Giacomo said, “but other people can come up, too.”
The group this weekend wrapped up most of the framing, and when the pavilion is finished, it will measure 24 by 40 feet. Fuzzy Brothers in Walpole handled the site work free of charge, and Lloyd Hook of Defying Gravity in Lempster is donating the roof and the labor for its installation. Northcott said plans also call for having a fireplace put in.
How it works
Once it became clear that the pavilion was the direction the committee wanted to take, McCarty said the guild communicated with its members to get commitments of wood. Participants agreed to cut and bring a certain amount, or ship it. At least 20 people brought pieces, McCarty said. They came primarily from New England, but also from as far as Texas, Wyoming, Oregon and Virginia.
At Hoge Base, teams cut, carved, sanded and drilled grooves and notches into the wood pieces by hand, prepping them for the frame.
Northcott Woodturning handled the pegs, as it always has. Northcott’s son, Dan Northcott, operated a gas-powered wood lathe, a loud metal behemoth dating to the late 1800s, to make the pegs onsite.
McCarty noted how “funky” it was to go that route — and again, inefficient.
But the scouts gathered around the machine in pairs to watch the rough wood transformed into clean, round pegs. Northcott then gave them a marker and invited them to write their name on one, which would be hammered into the pavilion “for posterity,” he told them.
Northcott credited the timber framers for having a social conscience and involving the Scouts in the building process, especially since this is on the Scouts’ property.
“These timber framers encourage the scouts to come, watch what we’re doing, and we’ll even have you help,” he said. “Those kids are gonna remember that when they’re 80 years old, that they were involved with this frame.”
Judy Northcott added: “Some of the kids have pounded pegs in.”
Giacomo guessed about 25 Boy Scouts and 20 Cub Scouts showed up to help with the frame and to cook for everyone.
Back to lifting
About a half-hour before the group was slated to lift the first of two framing pieces, McCarty explained why doing it manually was so important.
“Part of what we’re trying to do here is make sure that everyone who supports this project has meaningful work — hands-on, sweaty,” he said. “... Sure, it’d be quicker and much less fun to raise it with a big diesel crane.”
In the guild’s decades of community projects, McCarty said it has intentionally roped in thousands of local volunteers.
“[It] really made them feel appropriately, accurately like heroes, like they are participating in the transformation of their own town or their own landscape or their own Boy Scout troop,” he said.
Mullen Jr. retired from teaching at the Virginia Military Institute, where he did projects of this kind twice a year with his students.
“These projects are not really about building the building; they’re about building community,” he said.
His son recalled the most recent project in their hometown of Lexington, Va., for an area elementary school.
“A bunch of timber framers doesn’t make a timber frame,” Mullen III said. “It’s the whole community — local folks, the folks supporting everybody that’s cutting the joinery or raising the frame.”