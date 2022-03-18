A Walpole man has been sentenced to prison time on burglary charges after pleading guilty to entering a former colleague’s home in Alstead in 2020.
Rodrick R. Rumrill, 34, pleaded guilty in Cheshire County Superior Court in January to two felony charges of burglary and one felony charge of falsifying physical evidence. That same month, a judge sentenced him to three years in N.H. State Prison for burglary.
As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped additional felony charges, including kidnapping and criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Police arrested Rumrill on Nov. 11, 2020, after a woman told State Police she found him in her bedroom closet around 5:20 p.m., according to an affidavit written by State Trooper Noah Sanctuary.
The woman said Rumrill had prevented her from leaving her bedroom for about 20 minutes while holding what appeared to be a crowbar or tire iron, Sanctuary wrote. She told police that after she tried to alert her neighbors by stomping on the floor, Rumrill raised the bar as if he intended to hit her with it, the affidavit states.
Rumrill later told police that he had entered the apartment by climbing in a window, Sanctuary wrote.
The woman told police that she had worked with Rumrill at a company in Walpole for about 3½ years, until he was fired, the affidavit states. The woman said Rumrill blamed her for how people treated him at work and told her that he had spent the whole day in her apartment convincing himself not to kill her, according to court documents.
The woman said she convinced Rumrill to let her into the living room and later convinced him to let her go to the bathroom, where she sent a text message to her downstairs neighbors, Sanctuary wrote. Rumrill then broke into the bathroom, she said, and thrust a knife at her after she refused to send another message telling her neighbors she did not need help, the affidavit states.
The woman said she was able to back away but turned her phone over to Rumrill who, after looking through it, told her “you know what I’ll have to do,” which she understood to mean that he intended to kill her, Sanctuary wrote.
Her neighbors then came to the front door of the apartment, prompting Rumrill to flee out the back door, the affidavit states.
Police later met with Rumrill at the Charlestown Police Department where he admitted to breaking into the woman’s apartment and said he brought the tire iron — which he threw into the Cold River after leaving the apartment — to convince her to tell him the truth, Sanctuary wrote.
Rumrill has also been sentenced to serve one year in the county jail on the falsifying evidence charge. He has already served this sentence due to credit from his pretrial confinement.
An additional 7½-year State Prison sentence for the second burglary charge has been suspended, conditioned upon Rumrill’s good behavior.