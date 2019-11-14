ATHENS, Vt. — Police say a Walpole resident man died in a crash here Wednesday afternoon.
He was identified Thursday as Adam M. Muchmore, age 35, who was driving a fuel delivery truck south on Route 35, according to Vermont State Police. The truck left the edge of the roadway, crossed back over both lanes and struck a tree, according to police. Muchmore was the only occupant in the vehicle, police said.
Police were called to the scene a little before 1:30 p.m. Muchmore was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police said Wednesday the crash was still under investigation.
This article has been changed to add the name of the victim in the crash.