Prosecutors last month indicted a Walpole man on additional charges alleging he sexually assaulted a girl between the ages of 13 and 16.
Fermin Gomez Sr., 53, faces multiple counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and misdemeanor counts of sexual assault, including three charges of each filed last month. Police also charged him with one felony count each of manufacturing child sexual abuse images and witness tampering at the time of his arrest on Feb. 5, 2021.
The charges came after the Walpole Police Department received a report from the state’s Division for Children, Youth and Families alleging Gomez had been sexually assaulting three girls for a number of years, Officer Roger Landry wrote in an affidavit filed in Cheshire County Superior Court.
The girls said Gomez threatened them with firearms and drugged one of them on at least one occasion, Landry said in the affidavit.
Just prior to police conducting interviews with the girls, Gomez texted one of them telling them words to the effect of “don’t be telling people anything,” according to the affidavit.
In an application for a search warrant, Lt. Todd Faulknerwith the Cheshire County Sheriff's Officewrote that all three girls reported separate instances where Gomez took them to a hotel and sexually assaulted them. One girl reported being drugged and another reported he took illicit photos.
Gomez was released on $3,000 cash bail, with the requirement he be subject to electronic monitoring, according to court documents. The court ordered him to have no contact with the girls.