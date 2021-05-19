WALPOLE — The town library will host a discussion about race during a virtual event tonight.
The program, starting at 6:30 p.m., will feature four local residents who are Black — Grace Aldrich, Claire Holston, Luis Rosa and Doug Sutherland — who will talk about what it means to be Black today in the Monadnock Region and beyond, according to a post on the library’s website.
This discussion, the post says, is a “starting point for an open and thoughtful conversation about racism.”
Those interested in joining the event via Zoom can contact Jane Malmberg at jmalmberg@walpoletownlibrary.org for the virtual link.