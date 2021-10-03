WALPOLE — Four people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash at the intersection of Route 123 (Whitcomb Road) and Old Drewsville Road Saturday afternoon, Walpole police said.
Stuart Bloom, 75, of Alstead was driving a Subaru Forester south on Route 123 and collided with a northbound Chevy Impala that was making a left turn onto Old Drewsville Road, police said in a news release Sunday. The Impala was driven by Kyle Oliver, 21, of Keene.
Police said the two drivers and their passengers, Andrea Bloom, 66, and Vlad Kipugin, 20, were all taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene. Both vehicles were heavily damaged and the crash, reported at about 4:45 p.m., is still under investigation, police said.