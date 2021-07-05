WALPOLE — Trevor Beaudry made the cut. And the chop. And the saw.
And now, the 31-year-old Walpole native said, the stressful part of the Stihl Timbersports lumberjack competition is behind him. Late Friday, he found out he finished fourth in his pool of 10 competitors in the national quarterfinals last month, qualifying him for the semifinals July 23 in Little Rock, Ark.
"So for me, it’s kind of goofy because the first round’s almost more stressful because there’s that expectation that you make it through," Beaudry said Monday. "… In the semifinals, you’re more just going out and trying to go as fast as you can. You’re not so much trying to not make mistakes."
Beaudry, who grew up on a dairy farm on Wentworth Road and now lives on North River Road (where he trains in an adjacent barn), said he "had a decent day" at the quarterfinals the weekend of June 19 in Cherry Valley, N.Y. But his results were better than mediocre.
He took first place in two out of the six events in his pool: the underhand chop, in which a competitor stands on a secured wooden log and swings at it with an ax until it breaks in half, and the hot saw, where competitors use a souped-up chainsaw (Beaudry's is about 55 pounds and has a 340cc snowmobile engine) to cut through an 18-inch-thick log.
In a typical year, Beaudry would have competed against his entire quarterfinal pool at the same time, in the same place. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though, the first round was held in four locations across the country over the last few weeks of June. Forty competitors qualify for the quarterfinals, based on their performance in other competitions throughout the year, Beaudry said.
And though Beaudry didn't get official quarterfinal results until the end of last week, he had a pretty good idea he would advance, and has continued to train like he was.
"We got our individual times the day we did it, and I knew based on the times and based on who was in my pool, that I was moving on — not positive, but very, very strong likelihood that I was moving on," he said. "So I approached it as if I was."
For Beaudry, a Fall Mountain Regional High School graduate who got serious about competitive lumberjacking while he was at the University of New Hampshire, training takes up about two hours a day during the peak of his competition season, which runs roughly from March to October. At the semifinals, he'll compete in another pool of 10 men, the top six of whom will move on to the finals July 24.
The winner of the U.S. competition will go up against the world’s top lumberjacks — national champions from Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the U.S., along with the eight best European national champions — in Munich on Oct. 2.
The Stihl competition, started in 1985 by the power tool manufacturer, began with 40 men and 28 women from across the United States participating this year. Female finalists do not go to the Stihl international competition, spokesman Stefen Lovelace told The Sentinel previously, but do compete in other international events.
Beaudry, who works as a safety manager at Hubbard LLC in Walpole, is no stranger to the Stihl competition's national semifinals. He's reached this stage three times before, from 2017 to 2019, each time falling one point shy of the finals. Due to a change in how the semifinals are scored this year — using an elimination-style system in which the number of points up for grabs increases each round — Beaudry said he may stand a better chance this time.
"Well, the last couple of times I was sixth, a point shy of fifth, because they only took 10 to the finals," he said. "So maybe since they take six [from each pool] to the finals, I just have to do the same thing.”
Plus, Beaudry added, two of his previous shortcomings could be attributed to bad luck — once the handle of his saw broke; another time the entire piece of wood that was attached to the wall he was sawing fell off, rather than just the slice he was cutting, which ate up his time.
"So, essentially I just need to not screw up," he said with a laugh. “I just need to have a good day, and I’ll have a shot [at the finals]."
The U.S. Championship on July 24 will be livestreamed on the Stihl Timbersports Facebook and YouTube pages. The entire competition, including the quarterfinals, will be shown on CBS Sports in the fall.
Sentinel Staff Writer Olivia Belanger contributed to this report.