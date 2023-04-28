WALPOLE — After more than a year of meetings, the Walpole Police Station Study Committee is beginning to present its proposals for a new facility to town residents.
The current station sits at 4 Russell St., behind the North Walpole Fire Department, and was built in 1996, according to minutes from a public meeting on infrastructure in August 2022. The committee has looked at five potential properties for a new police station, four of which were not disclosed during a recent presentation by selectboard member Steven Dalessio. He presented the committee's ideas to the Walpole Grange at the town hall April 18, saying that the four undisclosed sites are private because they are currently not for sale. The fifth site is the baseball field lot at the intersection of Route 12 and Upper Walpole Road, where a Dunkin’ Donuts had been proposed in 2021.
Dalessio added that a rumor that property at 604 Whitcomb Road had been donated to the town for the station is untrue. "I know who the owner is. I've talked to the owner of the property. It was never going to be given to us," he said. He said the interior of the building showed signs of intense use and would require major renovations. "Although we looked at it, it's not an ideal situation," he said.
The reasons for a new station fall into three categories: protection of police officers, adequate work environment and efficiency, according to Dalessio. For protection, he referenced the need for bulletproof glass, a safe and secure entrance from detained suspects, and sound-proofed rooms. He also mentioned expanded workspace, easy highway access, additional storage space and proper holding cells as top goals for the new facility.
Article 11 on the 2020 Walpole town warrant, which passed by voice vote, gave the selectboard $20,000 "for a study to determine the most economical approach to ensure the police station meets the needs of the Town."
The study committee was formed toward the end of 2021 after the pandemic interrupted plans for 2020, current Selectboard Chair Peggy Pschirrer wrote in an email. She, Dalessio, Fire Commissioner Dave Adams, Andrew Dey, Trevor MacLachlan, Jay Punt, Cheri Watson and Police Chief Justin Sanctuary are members. Dalessio's presentation to the Grange was part of a series of discussions with community groups before a planned town-wide introduction.
Sanctuary's main goal for a new station is to expand the space for operations. Currently, many functions are combined into single rooms, with a bathroom doubling as a locker room and janitor's closet. The station has only one holding cell, and the meeting room doubles as a kitchen, office space, and also houses a drug hood.
"Our goal is to have this same set-up, but have it in an area that would be safe for evidence processing," Sanctuary told The Sentinel about the narcotics processing unit.
He also wants to add interview rooms. "I'd like to have something a little more friendly for our victims and witness[es]," he said in reference to the current room, suggesting a victim room might have a plant and a window.
Dalessio pointed to the Route 12 train crossing, less than half a mile from the station, as another concern with the current location. Passing trains could block officers during emergencies, he said, although an alternative route to Route 12 exists via Russell Street, which travels under the tracks.
The town hopes to increase the department's size, Dalessio indicated at the meeting.
Sanctuary told The Sentinel that the department hopes for six full-time officers, and that in the past it also had four part-time officers who covered extra shifts. The department employs five full-time officers including himself and no part-time officers.
“We don’t have space to even add two more police officers,” Dalessio said at the Grange presentation.
Walpole police field an average of 250 to 350 calls per month, according to Dalessio. Police call data provided by Sanctuary show 413 total calls during February 2023 and 417 calls for March, with 101 of March's calls involving criminal investigations. The remaining calls range from motor vehicle responses to assisting citizens in different capacities.
In 2021, the department reported three violent crimes, leading to one arrest, and 30 drug-related violations, leading to 11 arrests, per data from the N.H. Department of Safety.
Sanctuary did praise some aspects of the current building. The sally port — the car garage that can house two cruisers — helps officers in the winter. And Dalessio said at the presentation that the impound lot is a rarity for small departments.
"We're very fortunate to have it," Sanctuary said, adding that it can actually lower costs for vehicle owners by preventing additional towing and storage charges by private companies.
The committee also proposed ideas that stretched beyond day-to-day police functions. The group hopes to include a community room in the new station to hold around 50 to 75 people, due to limited space in Walpole for functions and overuse of town hall. Minutes from a study committee meeting in February indicate that the community room would be joined to the building but separate from the police station itself.
Sanctuary added that he hoped this could help integrate the department with the community. "The taxpayers, it's their police department, it's their agency, it's their employees that are there," he said. "So they should feel comfortable knowing where it is, seeing where it is, not intimidated trying to find it."
He added that with a community room, the department could host educational classes for residents and allow groups to feel more comfortable with the department.
Sanctuary also thought better facilities — including a training room — would help the department recruit and retain officers. "In this day and age policing is not a popular profession to get into," he said. "So those that do decide to get into it — they go where the money is, they go where the profession and the facility and the equipment that they want [is]."
Additionally, Dalessio indicated the station could function as a potential hub for departments from surrounding areas. “It’ll also help the State Police if they have a remote depot or a remote spot that they can come to,” Dalessio said at the Grange meeting. “Part of our thinking is, you know, we need a training facility, we need a conference room for the police station; it should act as an emergency operations center in case of a disaster or in case of something significant.”
He referenced the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment on Feb. 3 as an unlikely but potential disaster, and also said the community room could act as a warming shelter in winter storms.
For research, the committee visited five facilities in the area, including the Cheshire County jail in Keene. Additionally, Todd Faulkner, then chief deputy for the Cheshire County Sheriff's Office, attended a meeting in 2022 to advise the committee. He was Hinsdale's police chief when that town built a new facility, a process that stretched between 2012 and 2015. Hinsdale's building includes steel walls, bulletproof glass, hurricane windows and equipment for computer forensics, according to Walpole study committee minutes.
Faulkner told the committee that the Hinsdale station’s demolition cost $300,000, and the new building — at 3,828 square feet — cost $900,000, the minutes indicate. The committee has not created a budget yet, but Dalessio said members are looking at a facility around 5,000 square feet. However, he emphasized that they are researching funding grants and are “very sensitive to the idea of cost and the burden to the taxpayers.”
Sanctuary agreed.
"I am a taxpayer as well, so there's another side of me that has concerns about increased costs, so I understand that aspect," he said. However, he believes the community needs this.
The group has sent out a request for proposals to architects, but the current phase of the project is all about gathering community input. “This shouldn’t be a police committee’s project," Dalessio said. "This should be the town of Walpole’s project."
