Though the wind rippled over the Connecticut River on an overcast and humid Saturday afternoon, it was quiet on the bank near the Chesterfield-Brattleboro bridge.
A canoer appeared in the distance. Then came a stand-up paddleboarder, followed by a kayaker. The boats kept coming, more and more from around the bend, spots of color on an otherwise gray day.
A fleet of almost 40 kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards spanned the river, their operators whooping and raising paddles overhead as they passed under the bridge.
The boaters were nearing the end of a 13.5-mile journey from Westmoreland to Brattleboro after raising almost $30,000 for cancer research.
They were participating in The Prouty, an annual fundraiser for the Norris Cotton Cancer Center and family and patient services at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
Somewhere in the middle of that group, Jackie Caserta paddled along in a sky-blue kayak. A quiet leader from the middle of the pack, Caserta was the one responsible for bringing all these people together.
Twenty-four hours earlier, the Walpole resident was considering what it would be like to paddle farther than she had ever paddled before.
“I don’t know if I can make it,” she admitted in a phone interview Friday. “But I won’t know if don’t try.”
She compared the feeling to a different life-changing experience.
“I didn't know if I was going to make it through my cancer journey.”
Caserta was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019. Not long after that, she learned about a group of survivors who had banded together to create a rowing team for that year’s Prouty. Caserta reached out to Carin Reynolds, one of the team’s organizers, and signed herself up to join the following year’s team.
The Prouty began 40 years ago, when four nurses from the Norris Cotton Cancer Center committed to biking 100 miles through the White Mountains in honor of their patient, Audrey Prouty, according to The Prouty website. The fundraiser typically takes place the second weekend of July and brings together walkers, cyclists, golfers and rowers.
Training for 2020’s race began in the winter, and Caserta attended one training — right before the rest of the season was canceled due to the pandemic. The Prouty was held virtually to discourage big gatherings. But Caserta didn’t stay off the water long.
Last summer, Caserta was browsing around a yard sale when she stumbled upon a kayak. She bought it for her daughter, Elaina Badders, who is a field biologist and spends her summers on the water studying loons. But once Caserta realized Badders’ employer provided her with a nice kayak, Caserta began using the yard sale purchase for herself.
She immediately fell in love with paddling the Connecticut River. Although she has lived in Walpole most of her life, Caserta had only been on the river once. But with a new-to-her kayak and some friends and family to join, she found the sport to be healing in more than one way.
“[Paddling was] an important part of my cancer treatment not only physically but mentally,” she said, explaining that the peace and tranquility she found on the river helped her through treatment, which included radiation.
In March, Reynolds reached out to see if Caserta was interested in participating in The Prouty's 2021 virtual rowing effort. Caserta wanted to be a part of The Prouty, but not on her own.
“I thought, ‘What if I just get a few friends together and did the same thing down here that you normally do up there [in Lebanon]?’”
What began as a plan to paddle with a few close friends and family quickly evolved into something much larger, and in less than three months, Caserta's Prouty group, nearly 40 strong, has raised just over $29,000 and counting.
Caserta said that in many ways, the long day of paddling was a reflection of her cancer journey. There was the uncertainty of what the end might look like, but it also highlighted the importance of having a strong and supportive network.
The group was composed of other cancer survivors, family, friends, and friends of friends.
Marghie Seymour, who has been friends with Caserta for more than 20 years, drove down from Littleton to participate in the event.
"It was a really nice bunch of people — fun, interesting people — and fun to talk to," she said.
Stephen Hathcock of Peterborough, who had just joined the fundraiser a few days earlier and raised more than $800, said the journey had been both joyful and tiring.
"It's a minor, minor thing to paddle 14 miles when people are dealing with cancer," he said.
After the six-hour trip, Caserta said she'll likely try to plan a similar event next year, although she jokingly cautioned, she wanted to wait and see how sore she is from this challenge before committing to another.
In the end, she never lost sight of what she was paddling for.
"I consider myself one of the very, very lucky ones. If there’s anything I can do to help someone else avoid this nasty, nasty disease, I'll do it."