WALPOLE — Starting in 2024, the offices of town clerk and tax collector will no longer be held by the same person, and the tax collector will be appointed by the selectboard rather than elected.
Walpole's voters approved the changes Tuesday by votes of 255-129 and 305-73, respectively.
Voting was held at Walpole Town Hall and, in North Walpole, at St. Peter’s Church.
The lone contested race on the ballot was for a two-year term on the planning board. Bill Carmody won with 190 votes to Trevor MacLachlan's 147.
Elected in uncontested races were Peggy L. Pschirrer for a three-year term on the selectboard; Meghan Hansson for a three-year term as town clerk and tax collector; Carol E. Malnati for a three-year term as trustee of the trust funds; Pauline Barnes and Thomas Murray for three-year terms on the zoning board; Joanna Andros and Jeffrey Miller for three-year terms on the planning board; Linda F. Edkins for a three-year term as cemetery trustee; Amy Howard, Jeanne Ramey and Bill Ranauro for three-year terms as library trustees; and Timothy Lester for a one-year term as library trustee.
Walpole's town business meeting is Saturday at 1 p.m. at Walpole Elementary School.