During a roughly two-hour meeting on Saturday, Walpole voters approved the town’s annual operating budget and most other items on the town’s warrant.
The $4,817,011 budget passed unanimously, with about 51 voters in attendance at the start of the meeting, according to Selectwoman Peggy Pschirrer. The budget is up $137,207, or 2.9 percent, from the $4,679,804 budget voters approved last year.
Pschirrer said a warrant article to purchase a $200,000 truck for the town highway department drew some discussion but ultimately passed by a ballot vote of 48-3. She added that a petitioned article to name Old Drewsville Road as a scenic way passed narrowly in a ballot vote by a margin of 25-23.
The sole item to fail, Pschirrer said, was a petitioned article requesting support for carbon-pricing legislation at the federal and state levels. Voters shot down the article by a close vote of 23-20. She said the two petitioned articles on the warrant garnered the bulk of the discussion.