Multiple bomb threats have been reported at Walmart stores throughout the state, including in the region, which appear to be hoaxes, the N.H. Department of Safety said this morning.
“Multiple state agencies are assisting local law enforcement agencies that are responding to those calls and with the investigation into those calls,” a news release from the department said. “At this time, these reports are believed to be a hoax. However, all threats will be taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined.”
The news release does not specify how many reports of bomb threats are being monitored, but noted that Walmart stores across the country have reported receiving threats that turn out to be false.
Hinsdale police Lt. Melissa Evans told The Sentinel this morning that the Hinsdale Walmart on Brattleboro Road received a similar threat shortly after 6 a.m. today, forcing the store to evacuate and close its doors for three hours.
Evans said a bomb squad with N.H. State Police was called in to assist with the investigation and the threat was deemed not credible.
Keene police Lt. Benjamin Nugent said this morning that police haven’t heard of any threats against the store on Winchester Street.
Rindge police could not be reached this morning on whether there was a threat against the Walmart store on Route 202.
The Claremont Walmart was evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a threat was called into the store, but after an investigation, police determined it was a hoax, according to a post on the Claremont Police Department’s Facebook page.
Vermont officials also said this morning that reports of school shootings are being received across the state, which all appear to be hoaxes.
