In an effort to get more of the population inoculated, three walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held in Keene in the coming months, with the first being held Saturday.
The clinic — hosted by the Greater Monadnock Public Health Network, which oversees Keene’s vaccination efforts — will be held at 62 Maple Ave. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a news release from the network.
No appointment is required, but people are still encouraged to register if possible at vaccines.nh.gov or by calling 2-1-1, the release says.
Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will both be available, but Pfizer will be prioritized for people ages 12 to 17 because it is the only vaccine authorized for that age group.
Two other clinics are scheduled at the same location and time on July 17 and August 7.
Nearly 54 percent of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the N.H. Department of Health and Human Services.